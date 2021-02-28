Gordon Ramsay appeared on Saturday Night Takeaway last night and found himself in hot water.

The chef, 54, took part in the show‘s ‘Read My Lips’ segment, where he had to work out what contestants were saying by lip-reading.

However, Gordon made a comment about contestant Lorna’s teeth after he couldn’t figure out what she was saying.

Gordon found himself under fire on Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

What did Gordon Ramsay say on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Lorna repeatedly shouted “garlic bread” as Gordon – who was wearing head phones – guessed a range of foods including lasagne and chilli con carne.

However, he failed to correctly guess what Lorna was saying and make a comment about her gnashers.

He said: “I can’t… It’s the gap in the teeth, I can’t understand what you’re saying.”

Gordon made a comment about contestant Lorna’s teeth (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Meanwhile, viewers were stunned on Twitter and criticised Gordon for making the “unnecessary” comment.

One person said: “Gordon Ramsay blaming woman’s gap in her teeth for his failure! Unnecessary!”

After that, another wrote: “Gordon Ramsay was proper rude about that lady’s teeth. Don’t think there’s any need.

“Always thought he is unnecessary with his rudeness.”

One added: “Cannot believe Gordon Ramsay was so rude about the lady’s teeth – disgraceful!!”

Others found it light-hearted

Meanwhile, others took the comment light-heartedly.

One said: “People are actually offended by Gordon Ramsay insulting that woman’s teeth.”

Gordon Ramsay was proper rude about that lady’s teeth.

In addition, another tweeted: “Laughing at Gordon. When he mentioned the gap in the lady’s teeth.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for ITV and Gordon for comment.

Ant and Dec apologised for Gordon’s ‘swearing’ (Credit: ITV)

Gordon’s comment came just minutes after hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly apologised to viewers for the chef’s language.

After Gordon appeared to mutter something naughty, Ant said: “We have to apologise for your language there.”

However, a baffled Gordon replied: “What did I say?”

Ant replied: “It may have sounded like a swear word.”

Saturday Night Takeaway continues on ITV, next Saturday (March 6), at 7pm.

