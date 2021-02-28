The 2021 Saturday Night Takeaway series continued last night, boasting TV chef Gordon Ramsay as its guest announcer and featuring stars such as singer Rag’n’Bone Man and TV’s Lorraine Kelly.

But it was the ITV show‘s Singalong Live competition that had viewers talking on Twitter, as a technical issue during the segment sparked outrage.

What happened on episode two of Saturday Night Takeaway 2021?

Members of the public had to sing the lyrics to the song 9 to 5, from the hit musical of the same name, but an internet issue left one woman – initially – out of pocket.

The stars of the stage production joined hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly in the SNT studio, while the contestants were in their homes.

Unfortunately, when the first player tried to sing, viewers saw her mumbling along to the song a few lines behind where she needed to be.

Outrage over Sing-A-Long decision

But while she did sing the correct word, Ant and Dec told her she got it wrong. On screen, the woman tried to protest but they moved on to the next contestant.

It sparked anger on Twitter, where those watching at home slammed the decision.

One said: “Awwww the first girl on @antanddec #SaturdayNightTakeaway definitely deserves to win it, clearly just a technical delay. She was robbed.”

Absolutely disgusting stealing that money from the first contestant… she clearly had a delay.

A second tweeted: “Contestant No1 TOTALLY got words right! Not her fault the time delay was there! Pay up.”

“So unfair,” said a third. “The first lady got the word right, disgraceful! You need to sort out the delay.”

“Absolutely disgusting stealing that money from the first contestant on #singalonglive,” raged a fourth, adding: “She clearly had a delay.”

U-turn over 9 to 5 segment

Thankfully, later in the programme, the hosts announced they had reviewed what had happened. And they confirmed the contestant would be receiving the £500 after all.

Dec said: “We’ve got a quick Singalong Live update for you, we have reviewed the footage and because we’re feeling generous… you did get the melody wrong but you did get the word at the end right, so you do win £500!”

Ant added: “Well done!”

On Twitter, viewers applauded the decision.

One said: “VAR has intervened in the @antanddec show and awarded the singer the £500 after a review. Rightly so too as she did sing the right words.”

Another put: “Well done for giving the first lady the £500.”

Someone else commented: “Glad they did the right thing and gave the £500 to the other lady too.”

