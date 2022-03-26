Saturday Night Takeaway host Declan Donnelly’s sweet pledge to daughter Isla

Saturday Night Takeaway host Declan Donnelly once made a pledge to daughter Isla, saying fatherhood changed him.

Isla was born in 2018 and Declan said becoming a dad totally transformed him as now “everything he does is for her”.

Saturday Night Takeaway favourite Declan Donnelly says fatherhood changed him (Credit: SplashNews)

What did the Saturday Night Takeaway host say about being a dad?

Writing in his 2020 book Once Upon A Tyne, Dec said: “Becoming a dad has completely transformed me. At first, like all expectant parents, I didn’t truly understand how much it was going to change me.

“I just thought it was another little person coming to live in the house… It opened up a whole other side to me, a side I didn’t know existed.

“I felt a love that I didn’t realise it was possible to feel. Everything I do, every day, is for my daughter now.”

Parenting difficulties for Dec

But the popular Geordie star has also been honest about the difficulties of parenthood.

Speaking to the Evening Standard after Isla’s birth, he said: “No one tells you how hard being a parent is! We could have had a warning!

“It is literally the hardest thing I’ve ever done but I’m loving it.”

Dec and wife Ali tied the knot in 2015 and announced their baby news just over two years later.

According to Dec’s long-term telly partner, Ant McPartlin, the entire showbiz world was delighted for them.

He told The Sun: “She’s a beautiful little thing.

“I’m thrilled for the pair of them. They’ve wanted to be parents for a long time. The whole world of showbiz was overjoyed for them. I know how much it means to him.”

Dec and Ali are very strict about letting Isla have her privacy.

They don’t often post photos of the tot on social media.

Does Ant McPartlin have any kids?

Dec was the first of the Saturday Night Takeaway hosts to become a dad, but Ant is now a proud stepfather to two teenage girls, Poppy and Daisy.

He married his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett last year after they started dating in 2018.

Anne-Marie has two girls from her first marriage.

Ant and Anne-Marie married in August (credit:SplashNews)

They too are kept out of the spotlight, but were bridesmaids for their mum last year.

And Ant is proud of them too, gushing to the Telegraph: “I’ve got two step-daughters, 13 and 15, and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s. Than I still am.”

He also paid tribute to them at his wedding to their mum in August last year.

According to guests, he said: “I’m grateful they call me Dad.”

Nawwwwww.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on ITV at 7pm tonight (March 26) and available on ITV Hub after

