Ant and Dec fans dealt fresh blow after Stephen Mulhern’s ‘hospitalisation’

Ant and Dec fans have been dealt a fresh blow following the “hospitalisation” of Stephen Mulhern.

Saturday Night Takeaway star Stephen has been notably absent from the show for three weeks now.

Last night (March 13), ahead of the show, he broke his silence and thanked fans for their well wishes.

Today it’s been revealed that Stephen has been in hospital for a “medical procedure”.

However, after watching the show last night, fans have now been dealt a fresh blow – and they’re really not happy about it.

Ant and Dec made an announcement about next week’s show (Credit: ITV)

What’s wrong with Ant and Dec star Stephen Mulhern?

Stephen revealed that he’s at home resting up “under doctors’ orders” after falling ill.

A source claimed that the star has undergone a “medical procedure”.

However, he is now home from hospital and “focusing on his recovery”.

After watching Saturday Night Takeaway last night, Ant and Dec fans rallied round, sending well wishes to the star.

However, after an announcement at the start of the show last night, many more took to Twitter to vent.

Saturday Night Takeaway fresh blow

As revealed earlier this week, Saturday Night Takeaway has been taken off air this coming Saturday (March 19).

Instead in the time slot, ITV is showing a live Six Nations rugby game.

And to say fans were annoyed would be an understatement.

In fact, after Ant and Dec signed off after the End of the Show Show last night (March 12), a chorus of boos was heard to ring out among the studio audience.

Catchphrase star Stephen is out of action for a while (Credit: ITV)

What did Ant and Dec say?

The boys assembled the crew and gave them some “exciting news”.

Dec said: “You may have heard there is no show next week because of the rugby. It’s sad, that’s not the exciting news.

You may have heard there is no show next week because of the rugby. It’s sad.

“The exciting news is that to say thank you for your hard work so far, we are throwing a big middle of the series party.”

However, while the crew were thrilled, viewers at home were pretty unhappy at the news.

How did fans react?

One declared: “I’m annoyed that the rugby takes off the best show on telly next weekend.”

Another commented: “Great show tonight apart from being told not on next week. taking a great show off just for rugby,,,,, shame on you ITV.”

A third echoed the same sentiments and said: “That’s right, ITV have wiped its entire weekend entertainment schedule next weekend in favour of rugby and football.”

“Rugby next week then. Rugby this, rugby that! Think I’ll just go out,” concluded another.

