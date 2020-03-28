Saturday Night Takeaway fans praise Ant and Dec as they host from their houses

Viewers of Saturday Night Takeaway have praised Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly as they hosted from their homes.

The hosts decided to film separately and without a studio audience - like last weekend's show - amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the show, Dec tweeted: "Last week we did #SaturdayNightTakeaway without an audience.

Ant and Dec hosted Saturday Night Takeaway from their homes (Credit: ITV)

"This week we're doing it without a studio AND each other. Tonight’s show is a ‘best bits’ hosted from our houses! See you on the telly at 7pm. D x."

What happened at the start of tonight's show?

During tonight's show (March 28), Dec - dressed in a suit - said: "Hello and welcome to a very different and slightly weird Saturday Night Takeaway.

"For obvious reasons, we're presenting this week's show from our houses but reassured there will be no dropping of our normal standards.

"Which is why, we have still decided to present the show in suits."

Ant, who was wearing a blue jumper, said: "What? Oh you're joking? I thought we said no to the suits. I've dressed in comfies like the rest of the country watching this show.

"Can't we stay like this? I've got my special socks on," as he lifted his leg up to show a pair of bright yellow socks.

Dec said: "No Ant, you are the host of the show, you have to maintain your standards. Come on!

"Me and Ant realised we were just going to be staying home and watching the show on TV so we thought why don't we all watch it together and have a laugh at the same time."

Ant explained: "For the next 60 minutes, we're hoping to put smiles on your faces with the help of classic moments from the show plus the final of Men In Brown."

Many viewers praised the duo for continuing the show from their home.

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "Started crying as soon as #SaturdayNightTakeaway came on today. Sad and happy tears.

"Lockdown is getting to me now. But, I know seeing @antanddec EVERY SAT FOREVER would make everything better! Make it happen please!"

In addition, another wrote: "That was very different and a first for @itvtakeaway and so proud to be a part of it.

"So proud of you @antanddec for keeping the nation smiling."

After that, a third added: "Normality has resumed for a Saturday (well minus the different format to the show), a night in with #SaturdayNightTakeaway.

"Thank you

@antanddec

for keeping the nation smiling on a Saturday evening!"

Earlier this month, ITV confirmed the show wouldn't have a studio audience.

What did ITV say?

A spokesperson said: "Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead this weekend without a studio audience.

"Our priority is safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved.

"The show will be made with a reduced production crew and in accordance with the latest guidance from Public Health England.

"The team are looking forward to bringing our viewers a brilliant show on Saturday evening."

