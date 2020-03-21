Saturday Night Takeaway: Ant and Dec praised for cheering up the nation

Saturday Night Takeaway was forced to ditch the studio audience - such an integral part of the show - this evening due to the coronavirus epidemic.

And while it initially seemed odd to see Ant and Dec standing alone, but for a few crew members and Star Guest Announcer, Joel Dommett, the lads were soon in their stride and putting a smile on viewers' faces.

Ant and Dec minus a Saturday Night Takeaway audience (Credit: ITV)

Many were full of praise for the Geordie duo, thanking them for raising the nation's collective spirits in dark and uncertain times with the ITV fave Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant and Dec showing why they're national treasures.

One viewer declared on Twitter that we are so lucky to have them... and don't deserve them!

so lucky to have @antanddec still bringing a smile to all of us during such an awful time, they said they're going to keep doing it to make us laugh until they're no longer allowed to, we don't deserve them🥺 #saturdaynighttakeaway — jess (@imaginebusweII) March 21, 2020

Another wrote: "Ant and Dec showing why they're national treasures."

Ant & Dec showing why they’re national treasures #SaturdayNightTakeaway — ! (@TVrealitysoaps) March 21, 2020

A third posted: "Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is just what I needed tonight. God bless these two for making us all laugh right now."

Ant & Dec’s #SaturdayNightTakeaway is just what I needed tonight 😭 God bless these two for making us all laugh right now 💕 — s (@svmkx) March 21, 2020

And one delighted fan commented: "Ant and Dec's laughter is the most precious thing ever."

Ant and Decs laughter is the most precious thing ever🥺😭❤ #SaturdayNightTakeaway — нαηηαн ∂συgℓαs (@_hannahdouglas_) March 21, 2020

On with the show!

The hosts announced yesterday that Saturday Night Takeaway would be going ahead this weekend without a studio audience.

They issued a plea to viewers to help them out with the End of the Show Show and asked for families to submit videos.

Ant and Dec called on viewers for help with Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

"We have no studio audience this week so we want YOU, the audience at home, to be the stars of the End Of The Show Show," they wrote.

"Film yourself, your family, your pets, whatever, dancing along to Olly Murs' Dance With Me Tonight at home, for at least one minute then submit it to us.

"And you could end up as part of a brilliant EOTSS! See you (and yourself!) on the telly!!"

#SaturdayNightTakeaway NEEDS YOU! We have no studio audience this week so we want YOU, the audience at home, to be the stars of the #EndOfTheShowShow..... — antanddec (@antanddec) March 19, 2020

Ant and Dec appeared on Friday's This Morning and Dec admitted that they didn't know whether there would be further episodes this series after this Saturday's.

However Dec appeared to confirm they would be back next weekend with the final of Men In Brown. Let it be so, ITV!

