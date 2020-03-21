The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 21st March 2020
TV

Saturday Night Takeaway: Ant and Dec praised for cheering up the nation

Coronavirus meant no studio audience but the presenters still hosted a brilliant episode

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Tags: Ant McPartlin, Declan Donnelly, Saturday Night Takeaway

Saturday Night Takeaway was forced to ditch the studio audience - such an integral part of the show - this evening due to the coronavirus epidemic.

And while it initially seemed odd to see Ant and Dec standing alone, but for a few crew members and Star Guest Announcer, Joel Dommett, the lads were soon in their stride and putting a smile on viewers' faces.

Ant and Dec minus a Saturday Night Takeaway audience (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronavirus: Prince William urges Brits to help "protect the most vulnerable" in heartfelt plea

Many were full of praise for the Geordie duo, thanking them for raising the nation's collective spirits in dark and uncertain times with the ITV fave Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant and Dec showing why they're national treasures.

One viewer declared on Twitter that we are so lucky to have them... and don't deserve them!

Another wrote: "Ant and Dec showing why they're national treasures."

A third posted: "Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is just what I needed tonight. God bless these two for making us all laugh right now."

And one delighted fan commented: "Ant and Dec's laughter is the most precious thing ever."

On with the show!

The hosts announced yesterday that Saturday Night Takeaway would be going ahead this weekend without a studio audience.

They issued a plea to viewers to help them out with the End of the Show Show and asked for families to submit videos.

Ant and Dec called on viewers for help with Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Read more: ITV presenter Fiona Phillips reveals she has coronavirus

"We have no studio audience this week so we want YOU, the audience at home, to be the stars of the End Of The Show Show," they wrote.

"Film yourself, your family, your pets, whatever, dancing along to Olly Murs' Dance With Me Tonight at home, for at least one minute then submit it to us.

"And you could end up as part of a brilliant EOTSS! See you (and yourself!) on the telly!!"

Ant and Dec appeared on Friday's This Morning and Dec admitted that they didn't know whether there would be further episodes this series after this Saturday's.

However Dec appeared to confirm they would be back next weekend with the final of Men In Brown. Let it be so, ITV!

Is tonight's Saturday Night Takeaway putting a smile on your face? Leave us a comment of our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!

Related Topics

Ant McPartlin Declan Donnelly Saturday Night Takeaway

Trending Articles

 Police respond to reports of teens coughing on supermarket produce for sick new coronavirus challenge
Coronavirus: Ant and Dec to launch Britain Get Talking mental wellness campaign
Peter Andre slammed by wife Emily MacDonagh for buying a fan during the coronavirus crisis
Lucy Davis tested for coronavirus and told she has another illness
How long does coronavirus live on clothes? A doctor gives washing advice
Coronavirus: Masturbating during lockdown will 'boost immunity', claim doctors