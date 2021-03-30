Saturday Night Takeaway viewers were left devastated as Stephen Mulhern announced the series is coming to an end this weekend.

Over the weekend, the 43-year-old presenter revealed it was the penultimate show of the year.

Stephen regularly appears on the much-loved series alongside main hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Saturday Night Takeaway is coming to an end (Credit: ITV)

The finale episode will feature Mo Gilligan as the special guest announcer.

Ahead of the show, fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

How did viewers react?

One said: “I can’t believe that next week is the final one.”

In addition, a second wrote: “Last full week of #SaturdayNightTakeaway. My heart is sore.”

last full week of #SaturdayNightTakeaway 😞😞😞 my heart is sore 😩😩😩 — c h l o e – l o u i s e 🐢 (@anthonydeclann) March 30, 2021

A third tweeted: “Feels like it’s only been on 2 weeks.”

Another shared: “@antanddec just told my six year old that this week is the last episode of Saturday Night Takeaway and she cried. You both are her favourites on TV and loves the happiest minute of the week.”

What happened on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Meanwhile, during Saturday’s show, Cat Deeley reunited with hosts Ant and Dec.

At one point, they played a prank on their old SM:TV Live pal.

Stephen made the announcement on the show last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, while many loved the show, others took exception to comments made about Dec.

These included a number of jokes about his height.

The episode received 96 Ofcom complaints.

Furthermore, the regulator confirmed they were about “a few different issues including the innuendos used and height jokes”.

