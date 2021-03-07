Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2021 fans were left giggling last night after a woman won FIVE THOUSAND POUNDS to spend at Moonpig.

The prize was among 16 up for grabs during the hit telly show’s Win the Ads segment.

And viewer Naseem Bashir, a mum-of-two from Essex, went on to win it.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway fans were left laughing at a competition prize (Credit: ITV)

What did fans of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2021 say?

Stunned Ant and Dec fans immediately took to Twitter, questioning how a person could spend such a huge amount with the online greetings card retailer.

In fact, Moonpig even ended up trending.

One person tweeted: “£5000 to spend at MoonPig, that’s a lot of birthday cards! #saturdaynighttakeaway.”

How gutted would you be to win £5k and it all to be locked up in greeting cards.

Another wrote: “#SNT Five grand?!? To spend at Moonpig?!? ‘Yes, here’s a card for waking up this morning. Oh, here’s a card for putting on your shoes.'”

A third joked: “One of the prizes the lady won on Ant and Dec was £5000 in Moonpig credit. How gutted would you be to win £5k and it all to be locked up in greeting cards.”

Viewer Naseem Bashir from Essex took part in Win the Ads (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice news: Semi-final ‘to feature just 12 minutes of skating’

A fourth even mused: “2089. Everybody you want to send a card to is dead. Moonpig Balance: £3912.97 #SNT #saturdaynighttakeaway.”

Another tweeted: “And the most pointless prize ever – £5000 of moon pig cards!!!!”

One said: “Who could spend £5k at @moonpig in a lifetime.”

What did viewers say?

However, others defended the prize as one wrote: “Everyone asking ‘how do you spend £5000 at Moonpig?’ has clearly never seen their prices.”

Another said: “Do people not realise you can buy gifts and flowers as well as cards at Moonpig?”

Win the Ads airs each week on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and gives viewers the chance to win all the items featured during a telly commercial break.

This weekend, prizes up for grabs were taken from last week’s Dancing On Ice.

Although she chose not to gamble for the lot, Naseem did also walk away with toothpaste, a year’s supply of Jaffa Cakes, a Disney + subscription and two holidays.

Naseem appeared delighted with her winnings.

The mum-of-two won the £5,000 Moonpig voucher (Credit: ITV)

When did Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway return?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returned to screens last month.

A whopping 8.1 million people tuned in for the launch of the 17th series.

Before its hotly-anticipated comeback, ITV teased: “Every show will sign off in spectacular style when some of the country’s biggest and best performers take to the Takeaway stage for a one-off performance in the End of the Show Show, as the only series on TV that lets its’ audience ‘Win The Ads’ continues to be the happiest ninety minutes of the week.

Ant and Dec returned to Saturday Night Takeaway last month (Credit: ITV)

Read more: How Fleur East went from X Factor contestant to Saturday Night Takeaway presenter

“Expect high energy live entertainment from start to finish as Saturday night’s most feel-good series returns to kick start the weekend with a bang.”

This weekend’s show also saw TV host Davina McCall take part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear.

Secretly directed by Ant and Dec via a hidden ear-piece, the star pranked a group of exercise fans as they ‘filmed’ a fitness app.

Did you watch the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!