Fleur East is one of the most in-demand telly stars in the UK.

But how did she get here? And when did she have a number one hit?

And is the stunning beauty single? Get the answers to your burning questions below…

How old is Fleur East?

Fleur East was born on October 29, 1987. As of March 2021 she is 33.

She was born and raised in Walthamstow London.

Fleur East competed on X Factor twice (Credit: SplashNews)

Is she single?

Fleur East is a married woman.

The star married her long-term boyfriend Marcel Badiane-Robin in 2019.

They married in an ultra glamorous ceremony in Morocco before friends and family.

She gushed to Hello! magazine about their big day: “I’m just excited to call Marcel my husband. Our wedding was perfect.

“The weather was amazing, the skies were so clear, every single guest was invested in the day and all got on with each other.”

When was Fleur East on X Factor? Did she win?

Fleur first competed on X Factor in 2005 as part of girlband Addictiv Ladies.

They came in at 12th place, with Shane Ward winning the second series.

She returned to the singing contest show as a solo singer in 2014.

She reached second place, but despite her losing, she went on to have a number one hit.

Fleur covered Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk and her performance reached number one on The UK iTunes Store chart.

Fleur on Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

When was Fleur on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here?

Fleur competed on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

She left at fourth place, with Harry Redknapp winning the series.

When did she join Saturday Night Takeaway?

Fleur performed on Saturday Night Takeaway in 2016.

But she joined the show as a competition presenter and announcer in 2020.

She’s now a regular addition and has spoken of how much she enjoys being on the show.

Fleur also has her own podcast series (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on Lorraine she said: “It is just so much fun. And the boys [Ant and Dec] just don’t take themselves too seriously at all.

“They are back with another Ant versus Dec with Stephen Mulhern this weekend.

“And I think everyone is just waiting to see what Stephen is going to wear this time!”

Does Fleur East have a podcast?

Yes Fleur has a podcast called The Reality of Reality TV.

Here she interviews past and current reality stars about what it is really like behind the scenes.

So far she’s interviewed the likes of Alison Hammond, Kerry Katona and Jordan Banjo.

What’s next for Fleur?

Fleur says she desperately wants to get all the past X Factor stars together for a collaboration.

She told Lorraine Kelly: “I just think there aren’t enough collaborations.

“When you look at the past episodes of X Factor and you’ve got the likes of James Arthur…Little Mix…and even the boys from One Direction.

“I just think one, two, three. Put them all together and BAM. And just have a massive X Factor alumni reunion.Why not?!”

