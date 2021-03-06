In latest Dancing On Ice news, it seems the semi-final will be a tad bit disappointing.

That is for the hardcore ice skating fans out there as the crisis-hit series will reportedly only feature 12 minutes of ice skating.

This is because multiple celebrity competitors and pros were forced to drop out of the show.

A source told The Sun: “With the reduced numbers, there’s going to be a lot of filling for time.”

The source continued: “Filling two hours of prime-time TV is no mean feat even with a full cast and lots of action.

“There will be lots of clips shown and chat among the hosts and the judging panel in order to stretch it to two hours.”

However, we expect there may be some additional musical and performing acts.

And Dancing On Ice stars of past series may even return for a performance.

Meanwhile, a show source said: “Numbers are not reduced for the semi-final this year.

“There are four couples performing in the show on Sunday which is the same amount of competitors that have featured in the semi-final for Dancing On Ice in each of its previous 12 series.”

Who will be on the Dancing On Ice semi-final?

The following celebrities will appear on the final:

Colin Jackson, 54, Lady Leshurr, 32, Faye Brookes, 33, and Sonny Jay, 27.

When is the DOI semi-final on ITV?

The semi-final is set to air on Sunday, March 7, at 6pm.

Why did Dancing On Ice celebrities leave?

Some contestants left simply because they were voted off the show.

This happened to WAG Rebekah Vardy last week.

However, many others left due to physical injury and a few contracted COVID-19.

Denise Van Outen was forced to leave the show after she broke her shoulder – smashing it in three places.

Meanwhile, reality star Billie Faiers had to quit after she fell on the ice and suffered concussion.

Emmerdale actor Jo Warren-Plant had to withdraw from DOI after testing positive for COVID-19.

Former Neighbours star Jason Donavan left because of a pre-existing back issue.

Finally comedian Rufus Hound quit after testing positive for coronavirus.

Why did Dancing on Ice pros leave?

Hamish Gaman, who was partnered with Faye Brookes, chose to leave the series last month.

Initially tabloid reports swirled that he and Faye had fallen out over disagreeing on a routine.

However, ITV went on to confirm that Hamish had been forced off the show due to a personal injury.

Apparently he injured his finger while putting on a sock.

