Gemma Collins stuns fans as she shows off weight loss in tight jeans

Gemma Collins looks slimmer than ever as she flaunts her weight loss in a new photo.

The star is making the most of the early spring weather by rocking a gorgeous new outfit.

The former TOWIE star, 40, looks sensational in tight ripped jeans and a white cowl top.

And she even joked she’s made an effort just in case she bumps into George Clooney at the supermarket.

Addressing her two million Instagram followers with: “HAPPY WEEKEND I still get dressed up on Saturday’s just incase I bump into George Clooney at the supermarket get glam honeys @gemc_boutique wearing my beautiful collection #freedelivery.”

Gemma looks just fabulous (Credit: SplashNews)

Dozens of Gem’s fans flocked to the comment section to write of how well she looks.

And comment on her fantastic weight loss results.

One user penned: “You look absolutely amazing Gemma!”

Another user gushed: “Your weight loss is looking amazing! Well done you, whatever you’re doing whether it be in the zone mentally, and the food that works for your bod, it’s working.”

And a third user commented: “Wow you look good wish you could help me look good and drop some weight.”

A fourth user wrote: “Gemma, you are looking fantastic!! The top is beautiful too.”

How did Gemma Collins achieve her weight loss?

Gemma has lost around three stone over the last year and a half.

She’s done it by incorporating a healthier diet and exercising during lockdown.

On her hilarious series, Diva On Lockdown, she even gave Joe Wicks’ home workouts a go.

Meanwhile, she also serves as an ambassador for SkinnyJab.

These claim to be appetite suppressants that can be administered at home.

She previously addressed her fans on Instagram with: “Everyone has been asking ‘how the hell have you lost weight, GC?’.

Gemma hopes to bump into her Prince Charming at the supermarket (Credit: SplashNews)

“Well, it’s all all down to Skinny Jabs and the amazing team there.

“They have transformed my whole life with regards to dieting.”

What has Gemma said about her weight?

Gemma’s regularly spoken of her desire to lose weight.

She’s says she rapidly gained weight in her 20’s when she was diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome).

Meanwhile, speaking on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Gemma said trolls had shouted abuse regarding her weight in front of her mother.

Fighting back tears, Gemma said: “It was so embarrassing once, I was taking my mum for lunch, a van pulled up and they started abusing me.

“It wasn’t for me, I felt so hurt that that happened in front of my mum.”

