Gemma Collins has treated her Instagram followers to a naked snap of herself.

The 40-year-old Diva Forever turned up the heat on social media today (March 3).

Alongside the pic, the GC urged her fans to “stay natural” while promoting her latest beauty launch, Gemma Collins Collagen.

In her latest venture, Gemma has teamed up with Amrit Bhandal to create anti-ageing collagen supplements.

The supplements apparently encourage good skin health, hair regrowth and texture.

The Gemma Collins Collagen website explains: “Two very successful entrepreneurs embarked on a joint venture to create the ultimate anti-ageing collagen supplement and skincare regime for you.

“Gemma Collins who recently turned 40 years of age, yet looks the best that she ever has in her public career combined forces with Amrit Bhandal to reveal and make available their anti ageing secrets.”

Gemma Collins posed naked on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gemma Collins share on Instagram?

The new picture of Gemma is one of the many glamorous shots taken for the launch.

Captioning the post on Instagram, the reality star said: “We MUST STAY NATURAL to what mother nature intended.

“For a long time everyone has asked me about my skin, ‘Gemma your skin is amazing what is your secret?’

“I have now shared my secrets with you and launched an amazing COLLAGEN skin care range and also COLLAGEN capsules please head over to @gemmacollagen to find out more.”

The GC has launched her own collagen collection (Credit: YouTube)

Furthermore, Gemma penned: “Let’s keep it real and really learn to fall in love with our natural faces and look after them with beautiful products.

“From 25 we naturally start to lose collagen but not anymore honey. My products are going to change your life.”

Gemma’s products range from £65 to £300.

Meanwhile, there is also a “Gemmacollagen Experience Facial” package on offer.

Gemma’s fans loved the post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans praise Gemma’s naked shot

Gemma’s fans were left stunned by the naked photo.

One said: “This needs to be hung in the Tate modHUN immediately.”

In addition, a second wrote: “Stunning photo of you.”

Furthermore, a third added: “Yes! I am excited to hear about this. We love you Gemma.”

Meanwhile, the post comes days after Jason Gardiner reignited his feud with the former Dancing On Ice star.

The pair famously fell out after a spat live on the show in 2019.

Earlier this week, the 47-year-old told The Sun: “At the show’s height in 2009 the special guest star was Bette Midler — now it’s Gemma Collins. It’s just because she had a big social media following.”

Jason went on to admit his spat with Gemma left him going through “very dark times”.

