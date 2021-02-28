Former Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner has taken another swipe at Gemma Collins.

The pair famously fell out after a spat live on the show in 2019 when Gemma accused him of selling stories about her – a claim he vehemently denied.

However, Jason has now reignited their feud and claims Gemma was only invited onto the programme because of her social media following.

Jason has reignited his feud with Gemma Collins (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Jason Gardiner say about Dancing On Ice star Gemma?

The 47-year-old told The Sun: “At the show’s height in 2009 the special guest star was Bette Midler — now it’s Gemma Collins.

“It’s just because she had a big social media following.”

Jason went on to admit his spat with Gemma left him going through “very dark times”.

Gemma accused Jason of selling stories about her – something he denied (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

The star, who left the show in 2019, added: “I went through some very dark times after it all played out and I realised I wasn’t valued in any way, shape or form by ITV.”

Jason and Gemma’s spat began when she accused him of selling stories about her to the press after he criticised one of her performances.

He denied her accusation and also branded her a “brat” live on air.

The feud then escalated over the following weeks, with Jason likening Gemma to a “refrigerator”.

Gemma accused Jason of “bullying” when he likened her to a “refrigerator” (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

What happened between Gemma and Jason?

Gemma then accused him of bullying her and Jason apologised for his comment, insisting he didn’t realise his remark had caused such a backlash.

When told his comments had been interpreted as “fat-shaming”, he said on Heart Radio: “Oh god no. If people are taking it that way I’m really sorry.

“It was a way of diffusing any tension and making light of the situation.”

Meanwhile, their rift was reignited when Gemma celebrated reports that Jason had been “axed” from the show.

Jason said he “went through some very dark times” after his row with Gemma (Credit: ITV)

At the time, Gemma said about the claims: “Hallelujah! Let’s be fair, he only works twice a year in TV.

“Think he does Dancing On Ice and some Panto. Would we miss him this year? Hell no.”

She added: “With me, people probably watch this and think, ‘she’s a bit strong,’ but you can criticise someone but you don’t have to get personal.

“Criticise me all day long but don’t get personal especially with mental health now and bullying. So yeah, hallelujah.

“This is great news, my show launches tonight, Jason Gardiner isn’t coming back, it couldn’t be better.”

