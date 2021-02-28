Former Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner has blasted the skating show, saying that it’s “flat, worn-out and cold as ice”.

Furthermore, the 49-year-old ex-judge said he misses his own “scathing criticisms” and had a pop at show bosses for putting the series on during a pandemic.

Jason used to be a judge on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What did Jason Gardiner say about Dancing On Ice?

Controversial Jason was a judge on the ITV show between 2006 and 2019, and was never short of an opinion or three, often coming under fire for his savage appraisals.

Speaking to The Sun, Jason said: “I’ve attempted to watch the new series, but it’s not the same show.

“They all look worn down. There’s no one having a laugh, it’s as cold as ice to watch it. I think it’s lost the fun element.

“The energy is very flat and weird. It’s predictable. I know all the judges are going to say really nice things — they’re non-provocative. It’s just flat.”

Jason then let rip on show bosses for staging the series in the middle of a pandemic.

Jason didn’t hold back in his criticism of the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Classic fail”

He also told the newspaper that he “couldn’t believe” that the show went ahead.

A show that’s all about “contact, physicality and people breathing on each other” shouldn’t have gone ahead, he said.

Jason accused the show of a “classic fail” after it was announced that the programme would be finishing early, blasting it for putting more pressure on the NHS.

Furthermore, he said he thought the current group of contestants were not “mentally strong enough” to deal with the pressures of the show.

ED! went to ITV for comment.

Joe-Warren was disappointed to have to pull out (Credit: ITV)

What’s been happening this year?

Jason’s comments come amid a chaotic 13th series.

Both Rufus Hound and Joe-Warren Plant were forced to pull out because they tested positive for COVID.

Elsewhere, Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan exited the show because of injury.

The unprecedented pull-outs meant that ITV was forced to cut the series short.

One viewer said on Facebook: “Should never have gone ahead anyway!

“Obvious something like this would happen with injuries and COVID.”

– Dancing On Ice continues tonight (Sunday, February 28) at 6.15pm on ITV

