Piers Morgan has been trying to lose the lockdown chub but took a well-deserved night off calorie-counting to enjoy a Friday night takeaway.

His cuisine of choice this weekend was an Indian feast and it looked pretty impressive.

But some of his followers – including his personal trainer – on Instagram were concerned Piers might have been tucking into the spread solo.

There was only one bottle of wine and four small beers after all!

His personal trainer Sarah Lindsay remarked: “Please say you’re at least sharing that?” Piers joked – at least we think he was joking: “Negative.”

One of his followers said: “How many are you feeding??”

A third quipped: “Another chin on the way there, Piers.”

While enjoying himself, the GMB shouty man was also doing a good deed, though.

He was helping to promote a fundraising campaign for the British Asian Trust.

He explained in his post: “Dinner! All set for my curry tonight @bigcurrynightinuk! Thanks to @orientalclubexpress for the fabulous spread.

“£3 from your orders will be donated to @thebritishasiantrust‘s #IfICanSheCan Appeal.

“Your donations will be doubled by the UK government to enable people in the poorest parts of South Asia to rebuild their lives after the devastating effects of the pandemic #UKAidMatch #IfICanSheCan @wearemediahive.”

NHS support

The 55 year old also came out fighting for our healthcare workers on Thursday over plans to give NHS staff just a one per cent pay increase.

He tweeted: “WHAT? This is a disgusting kick in the teeth for our pandemic healthcare heroes.

“How could you treat them so shamefully @BorisJohnson @MattHancock @RishiSunak???”

He also retweeted an article, in which ministers were branded “pitiful” and “bitterly disappointing”.

Piers Morgan weight war

Piers and his GMB co-star Susanna Reid have both admitted they put on some timber in lockdown (alongside pretty much every other British adult, we’ll wager!).

He’s signed up to PT sessions in an effort to trim down again.

He shared a shot of himself in the gym breaking into a modest sweat with his personal trainer, Sarah.

Piers might need to book a double session after last night!

