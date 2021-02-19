Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back with its 2021 series tomorrow night (February 20).

But who are the show’s first guests and what changes should fans expect?

Our favourite Geordie duo appeared on This Morning today (February 19) to discuss the upcoming episode.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back this weekend with key changes for 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2021: What did the hosts say?

The TV duo joined Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on the daytime programme.

Speaking about the new series, Dec explained: “This year the show is going to be quite different. We have no audience in the studio.

“We’ve been getting the show together in various circumstances, but we’ve managed to get enough VT stuff to put into the show. We’ve got a series, it will be slightly different but no less fun or entertaining.”

Ant, 45, added: “The good thing about Takeaway is that you can keep it fresh and introduce new things.”

Ant and Dec appeared on This Morning earlier today (Credit: ITV)

The pair went on to discuss the show’s new format, which includes a virtual audience.

Unlike previous series, Ant and Dec will go live in 300 living rooms across the nation.

We will miss our physical studio audience because we like getting amongst them.

Ant explained: “We can still do that, thankfully. We can still go live with people at home.”

Meanwhile, Dec, 45, joked: “We will miss our physical studio audience because we like getting amongst them, smelling them and kissing them.”

The ITV show will be filmed without a studio audience (Credit: ITV)

When is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on?

The popular TV show returns tomorrow (February 20).

Fans should expect a jam-packed ninety minute show, kicking off at 7pm.

Ant and Dec have another fantastic giveaway planned for viewers, which will be revealed in the first show of the new series.

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Me Ear will also both return.

The Geordie duo had Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in stitches (Credit: ITV)

Who is on the show’s first episode?

As well as the regular stars, Ant and Dec will be joined by a string of famous faces.

Jamie and Harry Redknapp will take part in hidden camera segment I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Me Ear during the show’s first episode.

It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander will feature as the star guest announcer, while Cat Deeley will appear in a SM:TV Live reunion.

Furthermore, Gary Barlow will perform at the end of the show.

