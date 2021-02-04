Death in Paradise fans have every reason to be hellishly excited this week, as original Camille Bordey AND Richard Poole return in a special double bill but why did she leave?

DS Camille, played by Sara Martins, hasn’t been seen on the island of Saint Marie since 2015.

But what happened to her character? And why is she back?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Sara Martins returns to Death in Paradise as Camille (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise Camille: Who is she?

Camille is an assured, no-nonsense cop, eternally baffled and intrigued by the curious British detectives the Met kept sending to the island.

She worked with DI Richard Poole until his brutal murder, and then with his replacement DI Humphrey Goodman.

Richard’s murder in the opening scenes of series three clearly upset her and she was reluctant to accept his successor.

However, they eventually became close.

Camille remained entirely oblivious to the fact that Humphrey’s feelings extended a little beyond friendship.

Raised by her French mother in Saint Marie, Camille is intelligent, quick-witted and independent.

Death in Paradise Camille: Why and how did she leave?

Camille trained in Paris, where she excelled and was swiftly drafted into undercover work.

She left Saint Marie to return to Paris and work undercover.

Camille exited the series at the end of series four.

She left DI Humphrey Goodman with a parting kiss, following their long-running will-they-won’t-they relationship.

At the time of her departure, Sara Martins revealed she found the decision to quit the show “tremendously hard”.

She said: “Yes [quitting was] tremendously hard.

“I’ve loved everything about the show. But the only way to grow in life is to take risks, even if it means losing something you love, or leaving a place that’s comfortable.

“You should always go forward and take new challenges. The unknown is so seducing, although it’s scary!”

Camille arrives back on Saint Marie and meets new DI Neville Parker (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise Camille: How and why is she back?

Sara Martins’ character is returning in episode five of Death in Paradise on Thursday February 4 2021.

The actress previously talked about the possibility of her character returning.

She said: “We wanted to make the best exit, and they didn’t want to kill me off – there was no reason to.

“It was perfect for me because I wanted to say goodbye to Camille and the audience.

“And who knows, there’s always the possibility I can come back!”

Camille’s return will be followed by Ben Miller’s cameo in episode six, which airs on Friday February 5 2021.

Episode five and six are a double-bill across Thursday February 4 and Friday February 5 2021.

Last week, viewers were treated to a glimpse of their return.

They featured in a teaser trailer for the following week’s episodes.

The hit Caribbean-based crime drama will feature their return in a special double-bill to mark its 10th anniversary.

The BBC says that a cryptic clue “from beyond the grave” will reopen a case Commissioner Patterson thought he had solved some 20 years earlier.

He reaches out to Camille for help.

Her return could also be linked to her mum Catherine, who appears to be in danger.

Is Camille back for good?

It looks like Camille will only return for the upcoming Death in Paradise double bill.

But viewers will have to tune in to see how events play out!

Viewers loved the trailer featuring Richard and Camille (Credit: BBC)

What else has Sara Martins starred in?

Sara Martins portrayed DS Camille Bordey from 2011 to 2015, and returns for a double bill in 2021.

The Portuguese-French actress has appeared in many French dramas and films.

Her television debut was in 2001, in the French police series Police District.

In April 2011, BBC One announced that she would appear in the crime comedy-drama Death in Paradise, co-produced with France Télévisions

It was her debut in both comedy and on British television.

After leaving the show, she continues to work on French TV.

How old is Sara Martins?

Sara was born on August 19 1977 in Faro, Portugal.

She is currently 43 years old.

Is Sara Martins married?

Very little is known about Sara’s personal life.

However, she did wish the poet and author Nayyirah Waheed a Happy Valentine’s Day last year.

She tagged him in a message on Instagram which read: “She asked ‘you are in love, what does love look like?’

“To which I replied ‘like everything I’ve ever lost come back to me’.”

In August 2018, she also shared a photo of herself pregnant.

Death in Paradise double bill airs on Thursday February 4 and Friday February 5 2021 on BBC One at 9pm.

