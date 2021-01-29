Death In Paradise teaser confirms return of Richard Poole and Camille Bordey next week

Death In Paradise viewers almost exploded with excitement when DI Richard Poole was revealed in a teaser trailer for next week’s show.

The hit Caribbean-based crime drama will feature Ben Miller’s character in a special double-bill to mark its 10th anniversary.

Even though the fans went wild, the question still remains: how can a character who died seven series ago come back?

Read on for the lowdown.

Viewers loved the trailer featuring Richard and Camille (Credit: BBC)

What will happen to Richard Poole in Death In Paradise next week?

Episodes five and six will air next Thursday, February 4 and Friday, February 5.

Fan favourite Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) will also return at the end of episode five.

And then Miller’s Richard Poole will be seen in episode six.

The BBC says that a cryptic clue “from beyond the grave” will reopen a case Commissioner Patterson thought he had solved some 20 years earlier.

He reaches out to Camille for help.

OMG🥰🥰Double dose of pure amazingness next week😍😍

Can't wait🥰Especially after watching the preview last night🥰

Eeeekkkk,I'm not excited at all,I promise 😁😂😁

Absolutely ADORE Death in Paradise and have watched every single episode since the first one🥰🥰 #DeathInParadise https://t.co/D57MJEmime — #hellomynameis Dani (@DaniCalifornia1) January 29, 2021

#DeathinParadise. It’s what Thursdays were invented for. Two episodes next week, fantastic. Just we need in these gloomy days.

Tiny Winey – Byron Lee & The Dragonaires https://t.co/2aZRIcOqF2 via @YouTube — Chrissy 💙 (@bucksgirl60) January 28, 2021

actually SO looking forward to next weeks #deathinparadise — cerys/Stay at home (@Musical_Tardis) January 28, 2021

Cannot begin to explain my excitement for the fact both Richard and Camille make an appearance again #deathinparadise — Kash (@kasiawol_) January 28, 2021

How did viewers react?

After the teaser trailer, viewers stormed onto Twitter to share their excitement.

One excited viewer said: “OMG Double dose of pure amazingness next week. Can’t wait especially after watching the preview last night.

“Eeeekkkk, I’m not excited at all, I promise.

Absolutely ADORE Death in Paradise and have watched every single episode since the first one.

Another showed an image of Richard and Camille together and simply wrote: “Faints”.

Fans think that Richard will be a zombie (Credit: BBC)

What did Ben Miller say?

So how will Richard Poole come back in the show?

Ben Miller said recently on GMB: “No one was more surprised than me when the script arrived.”

“But it’s very cleverly and beautifully done actually.

“I am playing Richard Poole and there’s been a lot of speculation by the fans [as to how the character returns].

“The one I liked is coming back as a zombie.”

Ralph says fans will be rewarded (Credit: BBC)

What did Ralph Little say?

Meanwhile, current star Ralph Little appeared on Lorraine earlier this month.

He said: “We wanted to treat the fans.

“It’s the 10th year of Death In Paradise and we wanted to reward this incredible loyalty.

Death In Paradise continues next week on Thursday February 4 and Friday February 5 at 9pm on BBC One

