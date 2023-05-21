Rylan takes break from his presenting gig amid This Morning rumours

Rylan Clark has announced that he will be taking a break from his radio show, just hours after Phillip Schofield confirmed his departure from This Morning.

The presenter hosts his BBC Radio 2 show every Saturday from 3pm to 6pm. It was during yesterday’s (May 20) installment that Rylan announced that he would be taking a break.

He broke the shock news to listeners, saying: “This is where I should say ladies I won’t be catching up with you next week. Because I am off to do some other bits and bobs so I’m not going to be here for a fair few weeks.”

Rylan Clark This Morning rumours

Rylan’s lack of an explanation for his departure, as well as the timing of his announcement, have left many to speculate over whether he could possibly be replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

Phillip announced that he would be quitting This Morning “with immediate effect” yesterday afternoon, following weeks of intense feud rumours.

Following the news there has of course been a great deal of discussion over who Phil’s replacement will be. Some reckon ITV will promote one of the existing This Morning presenters like Dermot O’Leary or Alison Hammond to co-host with Holly. Another theory is that Ant and Dec will take over now they have called it quits on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Rylan’s announcement now appears to have thrown another name into the mix. And fans are certainly on board with the idea!

“Yes, best person for the job – just what Holly needs,” wrote one on social media.

Another agreed: “Rylan’s a brilliant presenter.”

“Dermot O’Leary is brilliant and fits well,” argued another, before adding: “Rylan can fill the Friday slot with Alison Hammond.”

The presenter has stepped in to This Morning several times in the past, including with Phillip’s co-host Holly Willoughby. He is also close with other members of the team, even calling former presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford his “TV mum and dad”.

After announcing earlier this year that he will be leaving Strictly It Takes Two, Rylan will also surely have more time on his hands…

