This Morning duo favourites to replace Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway amid show swap rumours

After Ant and Dec announced they are taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway, fans began wondering if the duo will be replaced on the series.

ITV hasn’t confirmed if there are any plans to continue Saturday Night Takeaway without the Geordie duo. But bookies at Casino En Ligne have exclusively revealed to ED! who is most likely to take over if the show continues without them.

Many famous duos have been named to take over – including some popular This Morning stars – as Ant and Dec are tipped to take over from Phil and Holly on the ITV daytime show. We can’t keep up!

Ant and Dec recently announced a ‘break’ from Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec to be replaced on Saturday Night Takeaway?

After Ant and Dec announced their break from Saturday Night Takeaway, fans began to wonder if someone else would take over. One fan said: “Roman Kemp should replace I think.” Another person added: “Why don’t you get Stephen Mulhern to keep it going.” A third person asked: “Phil Schofield’s Saturday Night Takeaway anyone?”

Ant and Dec will be back for their 20th SNT series in 2024. But after that – according to ED!’s expert – the show could be hosted by This Morning favourites Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, with 2/1 odds. The popular duo host every Friday on This Morning and are just as funny to fill in for Ant and Dec. While Alison is about to join Bake Off as a host, we’d love to see her on Saturday Night Takeaway too.

Following closely behind with 3/1 odds, are Bradley Walsh and his son Barney. The duo are ITV favourites on their travel show Breaking Dad. They are also soon going to host together on Gladiators. Bradley is no stranger to hosting, and Barney is always up for pulling a prank on his dad. The duo could be another great option for taking over on SNT.

Alison and Dermot have been named as the favourites to take over on SNT (Credit: Splash News)

What other duos could take over?

Just behind the top two options are Stephen Mulhern and Amanda Holden with 5/1 odds. The pair have worked together between Britain’s Got Talent and Stephen’s spin-off show Britain’s Got More Talent for several years. Amanda is reportedly contemplating a move to the US. But maybe a hosting position on Saturday Night Takeaway could keep her in the UK.

Rylan Clark and Scott Mills, who recently hosted the Eurovision semi-finals together, follow behind with 20/1 odds. Former Bake Off hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Gierdroyc are also placed at 20/1 odds for taking over. The less likely options include David Walliams and Matt Lucas at 25/1 odds. Graham Norton and Katherine Ryan are also an option at 33/1 odds. Another This Morning duo, Holly and Phil, are the least likely to take over with 50/1 odds, amid their ongoing “feud“.

