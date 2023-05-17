Holly Willoughby tipped to land her own prime-time chat show after leaving This Morning: ‘The world is her oyster’

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has been tipped to land her own prime-time chat show after she leaves the ITV daytime show.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede spoke to exclusively to Entertainment Daily about potential next steps for “queen of daytime TV” Holly. And he reckons that, should she decide to leave This Morning, the world really is her “oyster”.

Holly Willoughby has been tipped to land her own prime-time chat show, should she decide to move on from This Morning (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Willoughby tipped for big things after This Morning

Following reports of a backstage feud between Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield, and calls from viewers for the pair to be replaced, Nick has tipped Holly to host her own chat show.

He told ED!: “Holly is such a popular presenter and she’s so good at it too. I’m sure that if and when she decides to leave This Morning she will be offered a lot of shows to front – whether that’s a daytime show or most likely prime time. I can really see her hosting her own chat show in the evening or a magazine-type show like Lorraine Kelly.

The world really is her oyster. Holly is a ratings winner.

“She is the queen of daytime and adapts herself so well in all situations. So I can see her keeping her magazine show crown for a long time,” he added. Nick then went on to declare: “The world really is her oyster. Holly is a ratings winner. I can see her hosting competition shows, quiz shows or even lifestyle shows. They could even tap into her brand Wylde Moon.”

Nick added: “I can see her hosting a quiz show perhaps, like Who Wants to be a Millionaire?. Or having her own chat show that’s on at teatime perhaps.”

Holly could be offered a golden handcuffs deal by a rival channel (Credit: ITV)

Golden handcuffs warning for ITV

However, in a warning for ITV, he did say other channels could be looking at This Morning host Holly with a view to a golden handcuffs deal…

“A golden handcuffs deal means you are paid a certain fee to keep you working for the channel. It doesn’t allow you to work for any rivals,” Nick explained. He then added: “The fee is often high so that you don’t shop around for deals. ITV may offer this to Holly to keep her. Or the BBC or Channel 4 could approach her with a deal, should they want to poach her.”

He then speculated: “Holly can command over £250k for hosting roles depending on the length of the filming.” Nick added: “What’s great about Holly is she’s a producer, presenter and lifestyle guru. Like many big Hollywood stars she’s using her skills to make the most money, enjoy her career and not rest on one thing.”

And should we see her paired with someone other than Phillip Schofield on daytime TV, how does Nick feel she’ll do? “I can see her working with lots of partners. She has a great rapport with all the This Morning hosts. Plus, she’s such a pro that she can adapt herself to creating a great relationship on and off screen.”

So it really does seem like the world is Holly’s oyster…

Read more: Phillip Schofield branded ‘monster of daytime TV’ by This Morning expert

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.