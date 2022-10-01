Rylan Clark has shown off his shock hair transformation – and left fans all saying the same thing.

The It Takes Two presenter is known for his dark short hair – but that wasn’t always the case.

When he first shot to fame a decade ago, Rylan appeared on The X Factor with long bleached blond hair.

And now to celebrate his 10 years as a national treasure, Rylan has re-created the look.

Rylan Clark’s hair transformation

Wearing a long blond wig, Rylan posted on Instagram: “Happy 10 years babe.”

He later posted another picture of himself outside with the wig on, adding: “I hate the fact I’m liking this hair again.”

However, fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance to another star – the UK’s Eurovision hero Sam Ryder.

One said: “SAM RYDER?!”

A second said: “Jeez I thought this was Sam Ryder for a minute.”

A third said: “Sam Ryder must have based his style on you lol xx”

Another added: “You look like the secret love child of Conchita and Sam Ryder!!!”

A fifth said: “Is this @Rylan & @SamRyderMusic’s love child?”

Rylan’s fans think he looks like Sam Ryder (Credit: Splash News)

The light-hearted post will come as a relief to Rylan’s fans after the star had a tough year.

Rylan has had a rough year following the breakdown of his marriage and subsequent health issues.

And yesterday, ITV show Lorraine decided to surprise the star with a heartwarming gesture.

The show played a video montage of some of Rylan’s celeb pals congratulating him on the new book and his decade-long career.

Rylan became emotional during the segment and could be seen wiping away tears.He gushed: “That’s really lovely, thank you. I’ve not cried in one interview yet! You’re all out of order.

“No, it’s so lovely. Look, if you treat people right they stick with you.”

In the adorable clip, former Strictly star Janette Manrara said: “Huge congratulations on your book, I am loving it, I can barely put it down and I’ve so proud of you.”

Nicole Scherzinger, who first met Rylan on The X Factor, told the star: “We are so proud of you and everything you’ve achieved over the past 10 years. I think you’re on every show in this country, as you should be.”

His close friend and ‘TV mum’ Ruth Langsford also said: “Just wanted to say that Eamonn – Dad and I – are so proud of you.”

