Rylan Clark made an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing last night and viewers were left making the same plea.

The presenter, 33, appeared alongside his Strictly: It Takes Two co-host Janette Manrara as the live shows returned on Saturday night (September 24).

Towards the end of last night’s show, Rylan and Janette joined host Claudia Winkleman to discuss the return of the series.

TV favourites Rylan and Janette appeared on Strictly last night (Credit: BBC)

Rylan Clark on Strictly

Rylan praised the celebrities for their “brilliant” performances.

Janette added: “If this is the level at week one, I can’t wait to see what we’re going to get throughout the rest of this series.

“I literally wanted to get up and dance with every single one of you.”

Rylan then joked: “No you’re not allowed, I told you! You’re mine now.”

Strictly fans want Rylan to host the main show (Credit: BBC)

Going on to discuss It Takes Two, Rylan said: “We’ve got so much coming up. It’s all going to be absolutely amazing!”

After seeing Rylan on the show, fans were quick to make a plea to BBC bosses.

Many said they want to see Rylan hosting the main show.

One person said: “Rylan needs to be the main presenter soon #Strictly.”

Another wrote: “They should let Rylan present the main show. In fact he should just present everything on telly #strictly.”

Rylan and Janette will be hosting It Takes Two again this year (Credit: BBC)

A third tweeted of Rylan and Janettte: “These two should be presenting the main show.”

Meanwhile, another gushed: “Can’t wait for Rylan and Janette on Monday on #Ittakestwo they are amazing. #Strictly.”

Rylan and Janette previously spoke about returning to host It Takes Two.

In a statement, Rylan said: “I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year. I absolutely love being part of the show.

Rylan previously said he loves doing It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

“I’m so thrilled that my television wife Janette is joining me for the ride and we can’t wait to bring you all the backstage gossip from this year’s Strictly extravaganza.”

He added: “We can’t wait to start.”

Meanwhile, Janette gushed: “I am so thrilled to be back hosting It Takes Two alongside the amazing Rylan!

“I’m very excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, a lot of fun weeknight television entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favourite show on TV, Strictly!”

Last night saw the 2022 celebrities of Strictly take to the dance floor for their first live performance.

Actor Will Mellor and his partner Nancy Xu topped the leaderboard along with Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal.

Elsewhere, Tony Adams and Katya Jones found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard after week one.

Strictly returns to BBC One next Saturday (October 1) at 6:30pm.

It Takes Two will begin on BBC Two, Monday September 26, at 6:30pm.

Are you enjoy Strictly so far? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.