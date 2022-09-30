Rylan Clark gets tearful as he’s surprised on Lorraine following ‘tough’ year

Rylan Clark was left visibly emotional on ITV’s Lorraine today (September 30).

The ITV star appeared on the show to discuss his new book, Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future.

Rylan has had a rough year following the breakdown of his marriage and subsequent health issues.

As a result, ITV show Lorraine decided to surprise the star with a heartwarming gesture.

The show played a video montage of some of Rylan’s celeb pals congratulating him on the new book and his decade-long career.

Rylan Clark emotional on Lorraine

Rylan became emotional during the segment and could be seen wiping away tears.

He gushed: “That’s really lovely, thank you. I’ve not cried in one interview yet! You’re all out of order.

“No, it’s so lovely. Look, if you treat people right they stick with you.”

In the adorable clip, former Strictly star Janette Manrara said: “Huge congratulations on your book, I am loving it, I can barely put it down and I’ve so proud of you.”

Nicole Scherzinger, who first met Rylan on The X Factor, told the star: “We are so proud of you and everything you’ve achieved over the past 10 years. I think you’re on every show in this country, as you should be.”

His close friend and ‘TV mum’ Ruth Langsford also said: “Just wanted to say that Eamonn – dad and I – are so proud of you.”

Rylan opens up about depression

Meanwhile, Rylan makes some heartbreaking revelations within his new book.

In his new book Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future, Rylan says: “I woke up one morning and decided to tell my now ex that I had cheated on him, years ago.

“I’m not sure why it was that time or that day I had to do it. But I did. He left. Told me it was over and that was that.”

Following the breakdown in his marriage, Rylan felt like there was no way out.

The ITV star said he soon decided to try and end his own life.

He admitted: “What’s the point? I thought. I’d lost what I thought was everything, the one thing I always wanted. A man I loved. A family of my own. And now it was gone.

“So I tried to end it. I won’t go into detail as I don’t think it’s fair on my mum, but thank God I was unsuccessful.”

Opening up about his decision to be unfaithful, Rylan admitted that he had “no excuse” for his behaviour.

“I have no excuses for what I did way back then, but I had my reasons,” he explained.

“The reality is that over the course of my relationship I had started to feel wrong: I felt I was wrong for being successful, wrong for being me. Everyone around me could see things weren’t quite right.”

