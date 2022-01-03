Ruth Langsford has shared a sweet message of support to husband Eamonn Holmes ahead of his GB News debut.

The presenter, 62, quit This Morning last year to front the channel’s new breakfast programme alongside Isabel Webster.

Just hours before making his debut today (January 3), Ruth showed her support to Eamonn on social media.

Ruth Langsford supports Eamonn Holmes

The star shared a clip of her husband explaining his new show with fans.

Alongside the clip, Ruth, 61, penned: “Here he goes… new year, new challenge for @eamonnholmes.

“Back doing what he does best. I’ll be watching… hope you will too @gbnewsonline @isabelwebstertv #gbnews #breakfastshow.”

Back doing what he does best.

Fans rushed to share their own messages, with one saying: “You don’t need luck Eamonn, you are a skilled & serious broadcaster. I will be watching.”

A second added: “Wishing you all the best for tomorrow! I’m looking forward to seeing you. Lots of love to you and Ruth.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Good luck Eamonn, just know you’ll smash it. The best in the business.”

Eamonn Holmes made his GB News debut alongside Isabel Webster today (Credit: GB News)

Another posted: “Break a leg!”

Meanwhile, Eamonn’s former This Morning colleague Dr Scott Miller shared his excitement.

The Australian vet said: “Go Eamonn!! All the best for this exciting new chapter!”

Eamonn makes his GB News

The broadcaster joined co-host Isabel for the first episode of the channel’s new Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel programme on Monday.

At the beginning of the show, Eamonn said: “I’m having some lovely messages from people all around the country who are looking forward to whatever we’re going to do differently.

“Hopefully we are going to do lots of things differently.

Ruth and Eamonn previously hosted This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“We’re going to do news, but we’re going to do news with views. We’re going to do your news, because if it is important to you, it is important to us.”

It comes after Eamonn admitted his chronic back pain has caused a strain on his relationship with Ruth.

He told The Sun: “For months now I haven’t been able to walk, sometimes at all, and it has really taken its toll on everyone around me too.

“I can’t bend down to pick things up so Ruth ends up having to wait on me.

“It has caused some strain and Ruth is fed up of hearing about it and of me saying I can’t walk the dog or tidy up, but I can’t help it. It’s agony.”

Eamonn Holmes on GB News

Eamonn confirmed his departure from This Morning in December.

“I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet,” he shared at the time.

“It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.”

Ruth will still remain on This Morning.

A spokeswoman for ITV said: “We would like to wish Eamonn all of the very best in his new role. As a duo, Eamonn and Ruth have been part of the This Morning presenting team for the last 15 years and we thank Eamonn for all of his hard work and contribution to the show.”

They continued: “Ruth remains an important part of ITV Daytime both as a continuing member of the This Morning family and as an anchor presenter on Loose Women.”

