Eamonn Holmes has taken to social media to share a sweet family snap, as he celebrates his first Christmas as a grandad.

The former This Morning host admitted to “feeling festive” as he joined his son and daughter-in-law at a recent gathering.

The group were also joined by Eamonn‘s baby granddaughter Emelia – Declan and Jenny’s first child.

Eamonn Holmes shares family shot

Taking to Instagram yesterday (December 18), Eamonn posed alongside his family members.

The star beamed in the shot as Declan, Jenny and baby Emelia joined him at the Christmas gathering.

Eamonn captioned the post: “Big family pre Christmas lunch today with my granddaughter Emelia the centre of attention.

“We’re all feeling very festive stuffed to the Gills.”

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, with one saying: “Beautiful picture! May you all enjoy many more happy family occasions.”

A second wrote: “You all look so happy and relaxed.”

Eamonn Holmes delighted fans with a sweet family snap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “She is sooo gorgeous. Enjoy making precious memories.”

A fourth gushed: “Never seen you look so happy and well Eamonn.”

Meanwhile, others claimed that Eamonn looked exactly like his grandaughter.

Takes after her grandfather

One wrote: “She looks so much like you Eamonn. Beautiful family photo. Have a wonderful Christmas and happy new year to you all.”

Another posted: “She is a beauty, looks like her grandad.”

A third added: “So cute takes after her grandfather.”

Ruth and Eamonn are spending Christmas apart (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn and Ruth spend Christmas apart

Eamonn, who is set to join GB News next year, is spending Christmas away from wife Ruth.

As Ruth and Eamonn’s parents are elderly and, with Ruth’s mum in Surrey and Eamonn’s mum in Belfast, they can’t visit them both on the big day.

But the stars, who have been married for 25 years, have insisted that it’s not a problem.

Speaking to Woman and Home, Eamonn said: “We have this issue now, in that we’ve got a sea dividing us. We often have a dilemma of whether I go to Belfast, whether Ruth comes with me.

“But Ruth wants to be with her mum. My mother is 93 this year. It’s easier for us often to be apart.”

Ruth added: “Being apart for Christmas has never been a problem. I wouldn’t be going to Belfast this year, because I need to be with my mum. It’s about family for me.”

