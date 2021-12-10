This Morning confirmed that Ruth Langsford will remain on the show despite husband Eamonn Holmes‘ departure.

The pair previously hosted the ITV programme every Friday, before being replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

But after reports claimed that Ruth was leaving alongside Eamonn, This Morning has since spoken out.

Ruth Langsford will remain on This Morning following Eamonn Holmes’ departure (Credit: ITV)

This Morning statement

It comes after Eamonn took to social media to confirm his new role on GB News.

The host will join the broadcaster in the New Year.

Following the news, a spokeswoman for ITV said: “We would like to wish Eamonn all of the very best in his new role.

Ruth remains an important part of ITV Daytime

“As a duo, Eamonn and Ruth have been part of the This Morning presenting team for the last 15 years and we thank Eamonn for all of his hard work and contribution to the show.”

They continued: “Ruth remains an important part of ITV Daytime both as a continuing member of the This Morning family and as an anchor presenter on Loose Women.”

Ruth is yet to return to This Morning following reports of Eamonn’s departure last month.

Ruth also appears on Loose Women (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Eamonn shared his “exciting” news with fans today (December 10).

Speaking about his new job, he announced: “I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet.

“It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.”

The star continued: “I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

“To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that’s exactly what GB News is all about.”

Eamonn also shared the news with a post on Instagram, revealing that “more details would be released over the weekend”.

How did the public respond?

Eamonn’s departure has sparked plenty of interest from his followers.

His celebrity pals rushed to share their support, with Amy Hart saying: “Great news! Best broadcaster on telly. Will miss you and Ruth’s banter though!”

Anthea Turner commented: “I’m so please and I bet they are too!!”

In addition, a fan wrote: “You’re wasted on This Morning. Look forward to watching. Good luck in your new job x.”

A second added: “So happy you are getting the recognition you deserve. I will be tuning in.”

A third posted: “Miss you both on This Morning, they never even give you both a send off after all those years.”

