Ruth Langsford on relationship deal-breaker with Eamonn Holmes?

Ruth Langsford once opened up about something that would have changed the way she thought about Eamonn Holmes.

The This Morning star is married to fellow TV presenter Eamonn.

The presenting duo has been together for 25 years and walked down the aisle in 2010.

However, it turns out things could have been very different for the couple.

Ruth made the confession in 2016.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been together 25 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Eamonn Holmes celebrates good news after GB News debut sparked VERY mixed reaction from fans

Ruth Langsford on Eamonn Holmes confession

She confessed she wasn’t sure how well she would have coped knowing he was looking at both men and women on a daily basis.

“I’m a jealous kind of woman anyway and if I had to worry about all the men out there as well as the women I would drive myself insane,” she said on Loose Women.

“I’m joking there… But I think it would ultimately change the person I thought he was, I think. If I’m absolutely honest.

“I would think I didn’t know you liked men and now you’re telling me you like men. That does change what I think about you as a person.”

At the time, she added that she would “like to think it wouldn’t change anything between them” but admitted it “would affect me”.

Meanwhile, one dealbreaker that Ruth doesn’t have is Eamonn’s health issues.

Ruth Langsford has stuck by Eamonn Holmes’ side (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Loose Women star has remained by her hubby’s side in recent years as he’s battled to stay fit.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes reveals health concerns as he admits hosting GB News can take a ‘toll’

Eamonn has been battling chronic pain after suffering three slipped discs last year, and he called the last few months “hellish”.

He also shared concerns about Ruth potentially being forced to become his carer in the future.

Eamonn told The Times this month: “Yes, I do fear it. She hasn’t got the most caring nature, I have to say. So I’d better have enough money in the bank for a care nurse as I get older.”

Eamonn added: “The odd time during this illness I would say to her, ‘Could you put on my sock?’ or ‘Could you help me do this?’ and she’d say, ‘I’ll do it this once but don’t rely on this’.”

“‘I’m not going to be doing this again. I’m not your carer.'”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.