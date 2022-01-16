Eamonn Holmes has admitted he does fear that his wife Ruth Langsford will end up being his carer.

The former This Morning presenter, 62, has been battling chronic pain after suffering three slipped discs last year.

Eamonn has treatment every day for his condition and called the last 10 months “hellish”.

Eamonn said he fears Ruth will end up his carer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Eamonn Holmes say about Ruth Langsford?

When asked if he worries about Ruth being his carer, Eamonn told The Times: “Yes, I do fear it. She hasn’t got the most caring nature, I have to say. So I’d better have enough money in the bank for a care nurse as I get older.”

Eamonn added: “The odd time during this illness I would say to her, ‘Could you put on my sock?’ or ‘Could you help me do this?’ and she’d say, ‘I’ll do it this once but don’t rely on this.

Eamonn called the last 10 months “hellish” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“‘I’m not going to be doing this again. I’m not your carer.'”

This isn’t the first time GB News host Eamonn has opened up about his health woes.

He admitted his back problems have caused “strain” within his family.

Eamonn told The Sun: “Even my own family are bored of my moaning. It has caused some strain and Ruth is fed up of hearing about it and of me saying I can’t walk the dog or tidy up, but I can’t help it.

“It’s agony.”

Ruth opened up about Eamonn’s comments (Credit: ITV)

Shortly after his interview, Ruth addressed Eamonn’s comments on an episode of Loose Women.

She said: “He said in this interview, which actually made me feel a bit sad, he said ‘I think my family are a bit fed up with me now.’

“He said ‘The kids are a bit embarrassed about how I move around or don’t move around, and Ruth’s getting a bit fed up with me.’

“I thought, well, I am and I’m not. Do you know what I mean? It’s human.”

