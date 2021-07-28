Ruth Langsford has given a glimpse into her glamorous hair transformation ahead of This Morning.

The 61-year-old presenter has stunned ITV viewers with her new tousled bob style in recent weeks.

Ruth’s new hairdo comes as she and husband Eamonn Holmes returned to the daytime programme over the summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth documents This Morning transformation

By popular demand, Ruth documented the hair transformation process on social media yesterday (July 27).

The TV legend shared a video to her page showing her hair and makeup artist at work, using straighteners to create a subtle wave.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes baffled by Ruth Langsford’s ‘strange’ question about grandchild on This Morning

The This Morning stylist – Olivia Davey – went on to sections various parts of Ruth’s hair as she curled away.

Olivia then added subtle clip in hair extensions to create a thicker look, which blended seamlessly into Ruth’s hair.

She achieved Ruth’s tousled look by backcombing each section with a brush, before adding texture powder for volume.

Ruth Langsford has stunned fans with her hair transformation on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the presenter captioned the post: “Thank you for all your lovely comments about my hair on @thismorning.

“This is how @livdaveymakeup creates this ‘bendy’ wave look… clip in pieces , a flat iron & lots of hair dust!”

And it didn’t take long for fans to gush over Ruth’s hairdo.

Makes you look younger!

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Your hair is beautiful, makes you look younger.”

A second added: “Please keep it like this! It’s so nice, suits you much better than old style.”

A third shared: “Your new hair looks really lovely – it takes years off you!”

Ruth usually sports a straight bob (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning: Chef Clodagh McKenna suffers rude blunder during cooking segment

Another gushed: “Stunning hairstyle on you – so youthful.”

A fifth added: “Love the new look hair, so flattering on you. Love watching you and Eamon together.”

A sixth commented: “Looks really nice, change for the better, took 10 years off you.”

When did Ruth debut her new hair?

The much-loved presenter wowed fans as she debuted the hairstyle last week.

At the time, one admirer even labelled the star a “voluminous queen” as she showed off the trendy bob.

Ruth is no stranger to trying out new looks, as often seen on her QVC show and Instagram.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.