Eamonn Holmes baffled by Ruth Langsford’s ‘strange’ question about grandchild on This Morning

This Morning on ITV saw Eamonn Holmes baffled by wife Ruth Langsford’s “strange” question about his new granddaughter.

The two discussed his new role… and his new nickname.

Eamonn and Ruth discussed the arrival of his new granddaughter (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning today on ITV?

The duo kicked off today’s This Morning (Friday July 23) by talking about Eamonn’s son Declan and wife Jenny’s new baby daughter.

“How’s your first week as Papa Holmes been? Have you got used to it yet?” Ruth asked.

“No, of course not, I haven’t met the child yet,” he replied.

“I know, but getting used to the name, people going, ‘alright Papa’,” Ruth chuckled.

Chuckling back, Eamonn said: “No. That’s a strange question.”

Ruth then said: “I just wondered, you know, has it sunk in yet?”

“I wasn’t sure what you were getting at with this, but of course it’s wonderful, it’s beautiful.”

What did Eamonn reveal on Instagram?

Eamonn revealed earlier in the week on ITV show This Morning that his eldest son from his previous marriage and wife Jenny had welcomed a baby girl, Emelia.

Taking to Instagram, Eamonn then followed up the on-air announcement by sharing an adorable pic of his son and his daughter.

He told fans that he was considering what he wanted to be known as.

Eamonn said he had settled on Papa.

Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Fans defended Eamonn after the announcement on ITV show This Morning

During his Instagram post, Eamonn was defended by fans after not mentioning Ruth.

Some thought that he should’ve mentioned his wife and was hogging all the attention.

However, one fan said: “Declan has his own mum who’s the actual grandma. Pretty sure Ruth is just happy for Eamonn.”

Another wrote: “How is he hogging all the attention?

“It’s his bloody son with another woman. Eamonn is the biological grandad. Ruth doesn’t want to take the light away from Eamonn. Pretty simple.”