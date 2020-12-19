This Morning star Ruth Langsford penned a sweet message to fans after she and husband Eamonn Holmes’ last Friday show.

Ruth, 60, and Eamonn, 61, signed off from their regular This Morning slot after 15 years.

And now Ruth has broken her social media silence following the couple’s axe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

What did Ruth say about Eamonn and This Morning?

Ruth shared an animated gif with fans on social media platform Instagram.

In the video, she and Eamonn are seen sitting on the This Morning couch and waving to fans.

They were both wearing sparkly festive outfits, including Eamonn who wore a gold jacket.

Read more: Ruth and Eamonn on This Morning: ITV finally addresses pair’s final Friday show

Ruth captioned the image: “That’s showbiz baby!!!

“Thank you all for your wonderful messages yesterday @eamonnholmes and I were overwhelmed by your kindness.

“As we said though, we’ll be back in February… until then we wish you all the best Christmas you can possibly have and here’s to healthier, happier times in 2021.”

Ruth and Eamonn bid farewell to This Morning yesterday… for now (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react?

It wasn’t long before many of her 980,000 followers responded with touching messages of their own.

“It won’t be the same without you, Ruth makes me laugh,” one fan cried.

Another said: “Terrible decision. Will miss you both so much. Have a wonderful Christmas and hope you get to see your mum Ruth.”

My all-time favourite TV couple! By far the best presenters!!! You will be missed. Have a lovely Christmas.

A third commented: “My all-time favourite TV couple! By far the best presenters!!! You will be missed. Have a lovely Christmas and see you hopefully soon on TV.”

Finally, another added: “Will miss you both on a Friday. Love the banter between you both.”

Eamonn also shared a video on Instagram, thanking fans for their love and support.

He said: “We do feel the love, really appreciate it but stop it, stop it now.

“It’s Christmas time, Mistletoe and Wine. We’ve all got things to do so thank you, get on with your lives, we certainly intend to get on with ours and look, things are looking up.

“My sty is nearly gone, the sun is shining and I just want to say to all of you. Have a very merry Christmas and please stay safe,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes (@eamonnholmes)

What did Eamonn say yesterday?

The couple have presented Fridays on This Morning for more than a decade.

But in the New Year they will be replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Eamonn signed off yesterday’s show (December 18) with a heartfelt message.

Read more: Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning: Alison Hammond sends message to pair after axing

“You won’t be watching us any more on a Friday,” he began.

“Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, they’re going to be here on Fridays here on in.

“And please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours they are, we’re very close to Alison, as you have been to us for 15 years.

“We appreciate all the love that you’ve sent us today, we send it all back to you.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.