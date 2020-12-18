This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been bombarded with messages of support after hosting their final Friday show.

And one of those supportive messages came from their co-star Alison Hammond, who will be taking over Fridays with Dermot O’Leary.

After Friday’s programme, Alison sent a tweet to the husband and wife duo as she called them “a class above the rest”.

Alison Hammond called Eamonn and Ruth “a class above the rest” (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison say to Eamonn and Ruth after This Morning?

Alison’s tweet read: “A class above the rest @EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL,” followed by a heart emoji.

Her message came moments after Eamonn and Ruth said an emotional goodbye to viewers.

However, they ensured fans they will be back in February to cover half-term.

What did Ruth and Eamonn say on their last Friday show?

Eamonn said: “Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, they’re going to be here on Fridays here on in.

We appreciate all the love that you’ve sent us today, we send it all back to you.

“And please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours they are, we’re very close to Alison, as you have been to us for 15 years.

Ruth added: “It’s been a tricky year for everybody, we hope we have helped you through it a little bit.

Eamonn and Ruth left This Morning viewers emotional (Credit: ITV)

“Thank you for all your support. Have a very Merry Christmas and lots of love from us.”

Are Eamonn and Ruth leaving This Morning?

Thankfully, Eamonn and Ruth aren’t leaving This Morning completely.

Last month, ITV confirmed Alison and Dermot would be replacing Ruth and Eamonn on Fridays.

However, the husband and wife will be back to host half-terms and other holidays.

Ruth and Eamonn thanked viewers for supporting them (Credit: ITV)

Alison expressed her excitement about joining the main presenting team.

She said: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later.

“I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much.”

Dermot added: “We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.”

At the time, Eamonn and Ruth sent a message of support to the pair.

Dermot and Alison will take over Fridays (Credit: ITV)

They said: “We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years.

“Have a Ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.”

