This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford hosted their final Friday show today.

Next year, the pair will be replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond and will instead host during half-terms and other holidays.

On Friday, the pair bid farewell to viewers in an emotional end to the programme.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford hosted their final Friday This Morning show (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn and Ruth say on This Morning?

Eamonn said: “You won’t be watching us any more on a Friday.

“Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, they’re going to be here on Fridays here on in.

“And please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours they are, we’re very close to Alison, as you have been to us for 15 years.

“We appreciate all the love that you’ve sent us today, we send it all back to you.

The couple thanked viewers for their love and support (Credit: ITV)

“Have a very Merry Christmas and it’s been lovely having you.

“I think we will see everybody again in…”

Ruth replied: “In February, so you haven’t got rid of us! We’re back for half-term.

“It’s been a tricky year for everybody, we hope we have helped you through it a little bit.

“Thank you for all your support. Have a very Merry Christmas and lots of love from us.”

Dermot and Alison will take over Fridays on the show (Credit: ITV)

As the crew and chef Phil Vickery clapped the pair, Ruth looked visibly emotional.

Viewers were tearful on Twitter, with some thinking the pair deserved a better end to the show.

One said: “Aww what a [bleep] ending of a Friday for Ruth & Eamonn, they deserve so much better.”

Another wrote: “They didn’t even give Eamonn and Ruth a proper send off! Appalling from ITV.”

A third added: “So angry and sad that @thismorning didn’t give @EamonnHolmes and Ruth a proper send off.

“True professionals and can do so much better than.”

Another added: “I hope the emotion from @EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL was because they know how much love was being sent their way by us their viewers…

“Shoddy treatment from @thismorning to act as if it was a normal Friday.”

What did other viewers say?

Others were emotional over the pair leaving Friday slots.

One said: “My life has no purpose now until February.

“I shall miss @RuthieeL & @EamonnHolmes so much, they’ve been the best part of working from home.”

Another commented: “Fridays won’t be the same without @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL on #ThisMorning.”

Fridays won't be the same without @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL on #ThisMorning 😢

Thank you for the last 15 years. Look forward to seeing you in February.

Meanwhile, earlier in the show, Eamonn poked fun at their axing.

Eamonn said: “When I went to get my glasses sorted, outside the opticians was a man selling Christmas trees.

“Not just selling Christmas trees, but really discounting them by half price.”

Ruth said: “Well they’re struggling to get rid of them I suppose aren’t they?”

Eamonn poked fun at their axe (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn then hit back: “I would say so, darling, I would say that’s an obvious conclusion!

“Which is why they’re getting rid of us on a Friday after all this sort of chat.”

He also tweeted during the show: “Bye bye to you all on a Friday folks….

“Hopefully see you next February for half-term This Morning. Thanks for having us and please have a safe and Merry Christmas.”

