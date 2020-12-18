Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are leaving their This Morning Friday slot today.

From January, the husband and wife duo will be replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

On Friday’s show (December 18), Eamonn couldn’t help but poke fun at their axe as he said to Ruth they’re “getting rid of us”.

The presenter was discussing a man who was selling half price Christmas trees outside an opticians he was at.

Ruth and Eamonn are leaving This Morning Fridays (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn say on This Morning?

Eamonn said: “When I went to get my glasses sorted, outside the opticians was a man selling Christmas trees.

“Not just selling Christmas trees, but really discounting them by half price.”

Ruth said: “Well they’re struggling to get rid of them I suppose aren’t they?”

Eamonn then hit back: “I would say so, darling, I would say that’s an obvious conclusion!

Ruth and Eamonn will be replaced on Fridays next year (Credit: ITV)

“Which is why they’re getting rid of us on a Friday after all this sort of chat.”

Ruth said: “Stop it!” as she laughed.

Viewers were stunned and in hysterics at the comment on Twitter.

One person said: “@EamonnHolmes What an absolute cracker!! I’m howling. Bet the producers weren’t happy with that but well played Eamonn!”

Another wrote: “Go on Eamonn!!! Very rightly said. Fridays WON’T be the same without you 2!”

A third added: “Well done @EamonnHolmes for getting the Friday morning comment in.

“I’m still bloody fuming with #ThisMorning whilst it won’t make a damn difference I still will not be watching on a Friday.

“Have a great show I’ll be with you & @RuthieeL till the end.”

Welldone @EamonnHolmes for getting the Friday morning comment in, I’m still bloody fuming 😡 with #ThisMorning whilst it won’t make a damn difference I still will not be watching on a Friday. Have a great show I’ll be with you & @RuthieeL till the end xx — Tabitha (@ingham_tabitha) December 18, 2020

Another tweeted: “@EamonnHolmes firing shots on #thismorning. Things you love to see.”

@EamonnHolmes firing shots on #thismorning Things you love to see. 🤣 — David McGreevy (@davidmcgreevy) December 18, 2020

Why are Eamonn and Ruth leaving This Morning?

The couple will no longer host Fridays on the show as they’re being replaced by Dermot and Alison.

Eamonn and Ruth said earlier this month: “It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January.

“We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a ball you two!

“It’s not goodbye from us, it’s simply au revoir until the next half term.”

Dermot and Alison will replace Eamonn and Ruth (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot will take over Friday editions of the show from January 8.

However, the move has reportedly took a toll on Alison, who apparently had “duty of care” meetings with ITV following an outpour of online abuse.

