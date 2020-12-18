This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have marked their final Friday show.

The married pair, who have worked on the series for 15 years, are set to be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in the New Year.

Ahead of their final appearance in their usual slot, Eamonn took to Instagram to thank viewers for their support.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are set to host their final Friday on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: What did Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford say?

The presenter shared a happy shot of himself and Ruth at the National Television Awards.

On behalf of the pair, Eamonn penned: “We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too.

“Until February, may it be a happy Christmas to you all.”

The couple’s celebrity pals rushed to comment their support, with Vicky Pattison saying: “You will be sorely missed! #legends.”

Eamonn marked their final day on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Jessica Wright added: “You will so be missed love you both!!”

Ray Winstone commented: “Congratulations to you both, you will be missed, but go enjoy yourselves you’ve earned it. Happy Christmas.”

Kate Thornton shared: “Fridays won’t be the same without you. Huge love and respect to you both.”

While Dermot O’Leary gushed: “Masterclass. Humbled to be in your wake.”

The married pair have worked on This Morning for 15 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why are the presenters leaving the show?

When they lost their Friday morning presenting slot, Eammon, 61, and Ruth, 60, issued a statement.

The pair announced: “It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a ball you two!

“It’s not goodbye from us, it’s simply au revoir until the next half term.”

Following the news, close friend Gloria Hunniford revealed the couple were “struggling to understand” the decision.

Speaking to the Mirror, the 80-year-old Loose Women star said: “That one was very hard to understand – I don’t fully understand the reasons behind it.

“I’ve talked to Eamonn since, and he’s clearly disappointed. I think they find it very difficult to understand why the change.

“There are a lot of lovely new young presenters coming in, which is good. They’re trying to cater for every age group.”

The shock move also took a toll on Alison, who reportedly had “duty of care” meetings with ITV following an outpour of online abuse.

