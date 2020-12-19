This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes hosted their final Friday show yesterday and viewers were gutted.

However, ITV came under fire for not giving the husband and wife duo a “proper send off”.

Now, the This Morning Twitter page shared a clip of Ruth and Eamonn’s emotional message at the end of Friday’s show.

This Morning paid tribute to Ruth and Eamonn following their last Friday show (Credit: ITV)

It was captioned: “‘We would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them… as you have been to us for the past 15 years,'” followed by a heart emoji.

In the clip, Eamonn told viewers: “You won’t be watching us any more on a Friday.

Read more: Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning: Viewers in tears as couple bid emotional farewell

“Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, they’re going to be here on Fridays here on in.

“And please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours they are, we’re very close to Alison, as you have been to us for 15 years.”

‘We would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them … as you have been to us for the past 15 years' ❤️ @EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/H5FHrpw11B — This Morning (@thismorning) December 18, 2020

Ruth added: “You haven’t got rid of us! We’re back for half-term.

“It’s been a tricky year for everybody, we hope we have helped you through it a little bit.

You won’t be watching us any more on a Friday.

“Thank you for all your support. Have a very Merry Christmas and lots of love from us.”

The show then ended and viewers were disappointed the programme didn’t give the pair a send off.

One person said on Twitter: “So angry and sad that @thismorning didn’t give @EamonnHolmes and Ruth a proper send off.”

Ruth and Eamonn thanked viewers for their “love” and “support” (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Another added: “They didn’t even give Eamonn and Ruth a proper send off! Appalling from ITV.”

A third wrote: “Shoddy treatment from @thismorning to act as if it was a normal Friday.”

Last month, ITV announced Ruth and Eamonn would be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary from January.

At the time, the couple said in a statement: “We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years.

“Have a Ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.”

Dermot and Alison will replace Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond sends message to Ruth and Eamonn

Following yesterday’s show, Alison called Ruth and Eamonn “a class above the rest” on Twitter.

Alison’s tweet read: “A class above the rest @EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL,” followed by a heart emoji.

Read more: Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning: Alison Hammond sends message to pair after axing

In a statement last month, Alison said: “I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch.

“So it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much.”

Will you miss Eamonn and Ruth? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.