Ridley episode one cast: So many recognisable faces in the ITV drama

Ridley begins this Sunday with a new hour and a half drama, starring Adrian Dunbar but who is in the cast of episode one of the new ITV show?

Jennifer Hennessey as Moll Haplin in Ridley (Credit: ITV)

Jennifer Hennessy plays Moll Halpin

Actress Jennifer Hennessy plays Moll Halpin in the first episode of the show, the wife of the murdered Jesse Halpin.

The actress is best known for her role as Emily Cratchit in Dickensian.

She recently starred as Andrea in Red Rose and played Bryony in Roadkill in 2020.

She previously had a recurring role in Coronation Street and BBC Three’s Drop Dead Gorgeous.

Alexandra Hannant as Catherine Halpin

Alexandra Hannant plays Catherine Halpin, the daughter of the family.

Bronagh Waugh who plays Carol in the show shares that this is Alexandra’s first role out of drama school, so she was “really impressed with the quality of her acting”.

What a great young actress!

Rob Mitchell-James guest stars as Jesse Halpin in Ridley

Rob Mitchell-James plays Jesse Halpin, the first of the murder victims in the episode.

He had small roles in both Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

He also appeared in Peaky Blinders.

Amanda Jones as Lorna Spalden in Ridley (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Lawrence plays Lorna Spalden in Ridley

Actress Amanda Lawrence plays Lorna Spalden, the woman who works for the Halpins and finds the body.

Star Wars fans will recognise her as Commander D’Acy which she starred in the two of the most recent films in the franchaise.

Amanda played Miss Withers in Suffragette and starred as Angela in the recent series Chloe.

She’s set to star in Netflix‘s new version of Matilda releasing this Christmas.

Ridley guest Stars: Pauline Turner as Esther Parry

Pauline Turner guest stars as Esther Parry in the first episode of Ridley.

The Scottish actress is probably best known for playing Frances in Peaky Blinders.

Pauline played June in T2 Trainspotting.

She recently starred in the newest season of Outlander as Mrs Crombie.

Conor Lowson plays Steve Parry in the first episode (Credit: ITV)

Conor Lowson as Steve Parry

Actor Conor Lowson plays Steve Parry in the first episode of Ridley.

He played David in the BAFTA-award winning series Small Axe.

You might also recognise him as Jordan Rooney from The Bay too.

Graeme Hawley plays Daniel Preston in Ridley

Graeme Hawley plays Daniel Preston in the first episode.

The actor is probably best known for playing John Stape in Coronation Street from 2007 until 2011.

He also played DC Martin Crowe in Emmerdale.

Graeme’s also had roles in Love & Marriage, Peaky Blinders and Finding Alice.

He also recently starred in BBC Three series Red Rose.

Erin Shanagher guest stars as Penny Lindsey

Erin Shanagher plays Penny Lindsey, the mother of the kidnapped Hannah Lindsey.

The actress is best known for her role as Karen Hobson in The Bay, which she’s starred in since 2019.

She also starred in Viewpoint alongside Ridley co-star Bronagh Waugh.

Last year, she featured in the horror film Censor, which was selected for the Sundance film festival and received several award nominations.

She’s soon set to star in the upcoming fourth season of The Bay.

The first episode revolves around the unsolved kidnapping of Hannah Lindsey (Credit: ITV)

Caroline Lee-Johnson is Gill Moreland in the ITV show

Caroline Lee-Johnson stars in the first episode of the ITV show as Gill Moreland.

The actress is probably best known as Janice in the Lenny Henry series Chef!

She’s recently had small roles in Gangs of London, Roadkill and London Kills.

Ridley Guest Stars: Reece Douglas as Adam Moreland

Reece Douglas also guest stars as Adam Moreland in the first episode of Ridley.

You’ll probably recognise him as Denzil Kelly from Waterloo Road, which he starred in from 2009 to 2012.

Since then he’s starred in the horror movie Cruel Summer and the drama The Knife That Killed Me.

Elizabeth Berrington plays Jean Dixon

Finally, Elizabeth Berrington plays Jean Dixon in the show.

Another Waterloo Road alum, Elizabeth played teacher Ruby Fry on the BBC show.

Her other best-known TV roles include Paula in Being Eileen and Stella and Mrs Griffiths in Sanditon.

She recently starred alongside Kristen Stewart in the Oscar-nominated film Spencer as Princess Anne.

She also played Ms Tobin in The Last Night in Soho.

Ridley continues Sunday September 4 at 8pm on ITV.



