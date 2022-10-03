Richie Anderson’s remark to Giovanni Pernice after Strictly performance revealed

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice showed they are closer than ever on Strictly after rumours of a division between the pair last week.

On Twitter, the official Strictly Come Dancing account released the second week of ‘Hidden Mic’ time, which showed Richie expressing his love to his dancing partner Giovanni.

Richie Anderson’s sweet comment to Giovanni Pernice

Richie gushed to his Strictly partner after their fantastic routine

The couple quickstepped their way towards the top of the leaderboard and into fans’ hearts.

They danced to Dancin’ Fool, wore sequined tailcoats, and used canes as props.

At the end of Richie and Giovanni’s performance, Richie shouted to Giovanni, “I love you”, which was caught on video with hidden mics.

The adorable interaction proved that the pair are closer than ever, with the rumours of a ‘feud’ being just that, rumours.

Richie and Giovanni received a whopping score of 32 from the judges, with each judge individually scoring an 8.

Fans were absolutely stunned by their performance, with one Twitter user saying: “I love this partnership. It has great potential.

“Richie is embracing the full Strictly experience every week and loving it good for him.”



Another said: “Best routine of the series thus far. Well done #richieanderson. Giovanni always gets the best out of his celebs.”

“Saturday’s Strictly was amazing. You have the drive, the talent and my dancing heart. Keep going you legend,” said another.

Rumours of a rift

Last week, rumours were stirring about a speculated ‘rift’ between the pair backstage.

Sources claimed that Giovanni was getting “exasperated” with Richie’s lack of listening.

An insider told The Sun: “The pair haven’t clicked. Richie is so swept up by the whole experience that he is talking 100 words a minute, and it can be hard for Giovanni.

“He has told pals that Richie talks instead of listening during training, and it is frustrating.”

However, Giovanni set the record straight on It Takes Two last Wednesday.

There is no problem between us, we are having a good time. So forget about what you are writing – it’s not true

Giovanni expressed to fans: “We’re having a good time – we’re definitely having a good time.

“Obviously, it’s a dance competition at the end of the day, so we have to learn something.”

Giovanni said on Wednesday: “There is no problem between us. We are having a good time” (Credit: BBC)

He then looked directly into the camera and said: “But there is no problem – where is the camera?

“There is no problem between us, we are having a good time.

“So forget about what you are writing – it’s not true.”

What do you think about this year’s all-male couple? Do you like Giovanni and Richie Anderson together? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.