Strictly star Jayde Adams backed by Rylan Clark as she slams cruel troll for remark about her appearance

Comedienne and actress Jayde Adams has hit back at a cruel troll after they commented on her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 37-year-old star, who performed the tango with pro dance partner Karen Hauer, impressed the judges on Saturday night October 1, 2022.

The award-winning star danced to Adele’s hit song Rumour has it and was given a respectful 26 out of 40 points by the judges.

However, one cruel troll took to Twitter to comment on Jayde’s appearance.

The person commented: “She must have the BMI of a combine harvester #JaydeAdams #Strictly.”

Jayde then hit back at the cruel tweet and said: “I’m dead sexy and successful though babes, so who gives a flying [bleep]”

She then cheekily added a winky face emoji at the end of the tweet.

Hahhahahah. I’d bloody love to babe. Give me a whole bowl of them croutons as well. I’m doing 9hrs of dancing a day. — Jayde Adams (@jaydeadams) October 2, 2022

Jayde Adams on Strictly

But Jayde wasn’t the only one who noticed the nasty comment, Strictly star and It Takes Two presenter Rylan Clark also jumped in.

The 33-year-old replied to the thread, he said: “Shall we go harvester to celebrate and combine the salad cart with a dirty burger?”

Jayed then quipped: “Hahhahahah. I’d bloody love to babe. Give me a whole bunch of them croutons as well. I’m doing 9hrs of dancing a day.”

It Takes Two presenter Rylan hit back at cruel troll who mocked comedienne Jayde Adams’ appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jayde on Twitter

This led to many other people commenting on the tweet and they stuck up for Jayde.

One person said: “You ARE dead sexy. You looked hot hot HOT last night.”

A second commented: “Great response to a hideously unkind tweet… you were fab @jaydeadams… keep being you..”

Another added: “Yes Jayde! Sexy, funny, kind, charming, super-talented, Bristolian… You’re the perfect package, to be honest.”

A fourth said: “Watching you dance on Strictly has been so inspirational for me, your 2 dances have been amazing & a joy to watch. I really, really, hope you win the Strictly glitterball.”

Another simply said: “Yes Jayde. You and Karen are amazing.”

The Strictly star performed a fiery tango on week two of the popular dancing competition (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022

Despite it only being week two of Strictly Come Dancing at the weekend, Jayde has already set her sights on Blackpool already.

The star said she would love to make it to the famous tower in tribute to her sister who sadly passed away from a brain tumour 11 years ago.

Speaking to the Guardian’s G2, the comedian admitted it was a “bittersweet” experience in taking part in Strictly Come Dancing seeing as her sister studied contemporary dance at university

She said: “She wouldn’t have ever really understood any of the stand-up or the cabaret I’ve done – she didn’t really watch that sort of stuff.

“But she would understand this. It will be bittersweet.”

The actress hopes to make it Blackpool week in memory of her older sister’s passing (Credit: BBC)

Jayde also said her sister’s death has inspired her to do her best on the show.

She continued: “What if I hadn’t been able to tell her story in 2016: would I have any of this stuff?

“All I know is I’d give it all up spend a day with her. But that’s not possible so I’m just going to go and smash Strictly.”

Jayde is set to take on the Charleston in week three of the popular dancing competition and Strictly Come Dancing will return this Saturday October 8 at 6:30pm on BBC One.

Read more: Kaye Adams kicking herself as she makes heartfelt apology to Strictly partner

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.