Kaye Adams kicking herself as she makes heartfelt apology to Strictly partner

Kaye Adams made a heartfelt apology to her Strictly partner following her elimination at the weekend.

Loose Women star Kaye and her partner Kai Widdington were the first couple to be eliminated from the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

They were in the bottom two alongside Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova.

Following her early exit from the series, Kaye took to Instagram to share her heartbreak.

In a message to Strictly fans, the ITV star confessed that she was “kicking herself” for not performing as well as she could have.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kaye Adams has apologised to her partner (Credit: BBC)

Kaye Adams ‘kicking herself’ after Strictly exit

“Well, it was a much shorter journey than I’d hoped for but a journey all the same!” wrote Kaye on Instagram.

“While right now I’m kicking myself for not having performed as well as I could have, at the same time, I do feel proud for having jumped in with two left feet into something a couple of years ago I would have run the other mile from.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaye Adams (@kayeadamsofficial)

She continued: “I’ll be talking more about my experience on @bbcstrictly It Takes Two tomorrow and on the How To Be 60 podcast when I’ve had more time to process it all, but right now I want to say a massive thank you to the whole Strictly family – the pro dancers, my fellow performers and the whole production crew – but most of all to @kaiwidd.”

Kaye then went on to praise her professional dance partner. She also apologised to him for not being able to last longer than she did on the show.

She said: “You were an absolute gent the whole way through and made me realise that my two left feet could be turned into dancing ones. I’m just sorry we didn’t get to dance together longer.”

“And with that to all my amazing fellow Strictly dancers, there’s only thing left to say… Keep Dancing!!!!” added the Loose Women star.

Kaye was eliminated on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

‘I made mistakes’

Following being voted out of the show, Kaye told Tess Daly her experience on Strictly had been “wonderful” for her.

She told Tess: “It was the right result and I did make mistakes. And when it comes to that high pressured situation that’s what happens.

“So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya. The only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant.”

Kaye then added: “It was a hell of a lot of fun. I said my ambition was to learn to love to dance. And actually, I have seen a whole new side to myself, it’s opened a little door.

“It’s been a wonderful experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show so much has been a joy.”

Read more: Strictly fans say the same thing about Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, October 8 at 6:30pm on BBC One.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of the Strictly result.