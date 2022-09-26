Since their Strictly debut, the internet has been awash with rumours that Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson are not getting along.

The pair are the second all-male couple in the show’s history after Johannes Radebe and John Whaite last year.

And, after sources claimed that Giovanni was becoming increasingly frustrated with Richie’s lack of listening, viewers have waded in.

There are rumours that Strictly stars Richie and Giovanni ‘haven’t clicked’ (Credit: BBC)

Rumours of ‘rift’ between Strictly pair Giovanni and Richie

An insider claimed to The Sun: “The pair haven’t clicked. Richie is so swept up by the whole experience that he is talking 100 words a minute, and it can be hard for Giovanni.

“He has told pals that Richie talks instead of listening during training, and it is frustrating.”

However, a source close to the contestants told MailOnline: “Talk of them not getting on is nonsense.

“They are having such a laugh and were thrilled at the reaction on Saturday night.”

In a clip before their routine, Giovanni said of Richie: “I’ve never met someone with so much energy.”

Meanwhile, Richie himself admitted that he may struggle with listening.

He said: “It’s so different doing Strictly compared to the radio.

“Now I’m a listener, I have to listen to my partner.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the couple’s chemistry (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans react on Twitter

Fans took to Twitter after the show to share their thoughts on the partnership, with many saying the same thing.

I suspect Richie is getting on Giovanni’s nerves already.

One fan said: “They will probably deny it. But I can imagine he’d be too much for anyone. Listening to him talk constantly all day. Poor Giovanni!”

Another expressed: “I don’t believe he’ll last that long. He’s enthusiastic and energetic, but after a couple of weeks, that won’t be enough – unless he gains discipline and listens to his pro Giovanni (who already seems a little exasperated).”

“I suspect Richie is getting on Giovanni’s nerves already,” said another.

“Doesn’t work for me. Unlike John and Johannes last year, who had chemistry from day one and were a joy to watch, this feels forced,” they said.

However, they did add hopefully: “It may get better.”

‘I’m here for this’

However, not everyone had negative comments about the couple.

Many fans were over the moon about the pairing and thought the two had great chemistry – and took to social media to say as much.

“Oh my god, Richie and Gio’s dance was so bloody CAMP. I’m here for this,” said one.

Another commented: “Of both same-sex routines tonight, this one for me was definitely the best, without a doubt. This partnership has bags of potential for sure.

“I can’t wait to see what Week 2 brings for this couple.”

“Finally home and catching up on #Strictly, I am OBSESSED with Richie. Him partnered with Giovanni is gold,” another declared.

Richie, meanwhile, shared a post thanking Giovanni for his dance expertise over the past few weeks.

Sharing on Instagram, he said: “We’ve had an absolute blast.”

In another post, Richie added: “Thank you Gio for being the most amazing teacher over the past fortnight.”

