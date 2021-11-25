Richard Madeley quits I’m A Celebrity as he breaks silence on hospital dash

I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley has been forced to quit the show after being rushed to hospital.

The former This Morning host was seen by the show’s medical team, before being admitted to hospital as a precaution.

Now, Richard has broken his silence following his shock exit from camp.

Speaking on his Instagram, Richard said: "Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2021

I’m A Celebrity: Richard Madeley speaks out

Richard addressed viewers in a statement today (November 25).

He wrote: “Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the COVID ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

Read more: Susanna Reid issues message to Richard Madeley after I’m A Celebrity hospital dash

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority.”

The star continued: “I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue… even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.”

Richard went on to thank his fellow campmates and viewers at home.

Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital last night (Credit: ITV)

He concluded: “Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure.

“I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life.”

What did I’m A Celebrity say?

Meanwhile, I’m A Celebrity shared: “Our strict COVID protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle.

“He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series.”

It comes after Richard was rushed to hospital this morning.

Following the news, Susanna Reid took to social media to share her support.

Richard made friend for life during the show (Credit: ITV)

The star appears alongside Richard on Good Morning Britain.

In a tweet, Susanna penned: “Sending love – hope he’s feeling OK now.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity’s Richard Madeley rushed to hospital with mystery illness

“Doing brilliant job on #IACGMOOH and being supportive to everyone. Get well soon Richard.”

No further details have been released over Richard’s illness as yet.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.