Good Morning Britain fans declare ’embarrassing’ Richard Madeley is ‘not fit to report’

Viewers of Good Morning Britain slammed Richard Madeley for being “totally obsessed” with one line of questioning today (Tuesday, March 8).

The 65-year-old host repeatedly asked guests the same “cringe” question on today’s show, leading to criticism from viewers online.

Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid fronted Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Good Morning Britain today?

Richard and his GMB co-host, Susanna Reid, welcomed the Icelandic First Lady onto the show today.

As it is International Women’s Day, Eliza Jean Reid appeared to discuss why Iceland is considered to be one of the best countries in the world for women.

However, the conversation quickly turned to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Like everyone here, I’m trying to do my best to support the people of Ukraine,” she said.

Reid, 45, then went on to say that Iceland was helping Ukraine by sending support, taking in refugees, and the people are donating to charities.

“We’re all doing as much as we can,” she said.

Eliza Jean Reid, the First Lady of Iceland, was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What did Richard Madeley say on Good Morning Britain?

Yesterday, Richard and Susanna spoke to Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian MP who had returned to Kyiv to fight.

During their interview with her, Richard asked her if she was “really capable of looking down the barrel of a rifle and shooting somebody dead?”

“I want to live. I want my children to live and I want my nation to live,” Vasylenko replied.

During their chat with the First Lady of Iceland today, Richard asked a similar question again.

“If you weren’t the First Lady of Iceland, but say the First Lady of Kyiv, and you were there […] would you be prepared to pick up a gun?” he asked.

“I think that’s such a difficult, hypothetical situation for me to answer,” Reid replied.

“I’m not in the situation but I can say that I am in admiration of the people of Kyiv and of the people of Ukraine and what they’re doing.”

Viewers were furious with Richard’s questions (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain?

Viewers were furious at Richard’s question, with many branding him “obsessed” over continuously asking about guns over the last couple of days.

“Richard Madeley is not fit to report on such huge issues,” one viewer said. “He’s an embarrassment and you can see Susanna is mortified. Absolutely obsessed to ask everyone if they’d pick up a gun and kill someone.”

“Richard Madeley being shut down by Susanna, asking the first lady of Iceland how many kids she has & if she’d pick up a gun and kill someone if it came to it, hes obsessed!” another ranted.

“Susanna wanted to talk about the trafficking of women & child refugees & he brings it down to that!”

“There are topics that are just too big for Richard Madeley to report on. He’s obsessed with asking women if they would use a gun if needed. He really has the subtlety of a brick in his questioning,” a third said.

“He keeps mentioning the Ukrainian MP who has armed herself, he seems totally obsessed with her,” another wrote.

