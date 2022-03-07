GMB: Susanna Reid urges reporter in Ukraine to ‘get to safety’

A ‘frightened’ Susanna Reid was forced to urge a GMB reporter in Ukraine to “get to safety” after gunfire interrupted his report.

Oz Katerji, a freelance journalist, is currently out in Ukraine documenting the Russian invasion of the Eastern European country.

What happened on GMB today?

Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley spoke to Oz, who’s in Ukraine, on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB hosts Susanna and Richard Madeley were joined by Oz on the show today.

Oz was video-calling in from the outskirts of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Russia is reportedly going to launch an “all-out assault” on the city.

The journalist, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest and a helmet, explained that he was going to see some of the evacuations that are taking place in the city.

As he spoke, he mentioned that gunfire could be heard in the background. However, he seemed pretty calm about it.

“This evacuation, according to the Russian statement, is only for people who want to go to Russia or who want to go to Belarus,” Richard said. “How many Ukrainians are going to want to do that?”

“Very few,” Oz replied. “The people here don’t see the invaders as saviours. They see them as fascist murderers.”

What else was said on GMB?

Oz is currently on the outskirts of Kyiv (Credit: ITV)

Oz then went on to say that Russia’s offer of evacuating Ukrainians is just a PR stunt for the world’s media to see.

“Don’t believe Russian lies,” he said. “Russia’s been lying and murdering people in Syria for eight years.

“We should already understand how they operate now on the international community.”

Oz then said that morale in Ukraine is “very, very high” at the moment.

“The people of Ukraine are defiant, they’re resolute, they believe they can repel the fascist invasion,” he said.

He then went on to say that people are “desperate to get out” of Kyiv at the moment.

What happened next?

Susanna and Richard could hear gunfire when talking to Oz (Credit: ITV)

What did Susanna Reid say on GMB?

Susanna then asked Oz about the gunfire in the background.

“Oz, the noises we can hear in the background…” Susanna said. “Yep, that’s outgoing artillery fire,” Oz confirmed.

“That’s Ukrainian fire?” Richard asked. “I mean, maybe, I think so,” Oz said. “It’s hard to tell.”

He continued, saying that they were in a different location to where they were earlier.

“That sounded like a new barrage,” he said. “Get to safety,” Susanna said. “Oz, get to safety.”

The call then ended quickly as Oz rushed off to find somewhere hopefully safer.

“Every time we speak to someone from Kyiv, I just feel so frightened for them,” a visibly shaken Susanna said.

“Well, they’re in real danger,” Richard said. “They’re in serious danger.”

