GMB host Richard Madeley has been criticised by viewers following an interview with Ukrainian MP, Lesia Vasylenko.

The presenter appeared on the ITV programme earlier today (March 7), alongside co-host Susanna Reid.

As the pair sat down with the MP, viewers flocked to social media to complain over Richard.

Richard Madeley has been criticised following a GMB interview (Credit: ITV)

GMB: What did Richard Madeley say?

Richard and Susanna spoke to mum-of-three and politician Lesia during today’s show.

The MP decided to flee Ukraine with her children, before returning to Kyiv to fight against the Russian army.

Starting the interview, Susanna asked: “It must have been a difficult decision for you to take the children out of harms way, but then to return yourself.”

Lesia responded: “You are absolutely right, but I was guided by the instinct that the whole nation is guided by today, survival principle. I want my children to live. I brought them into this world to live.”

Richard went on to ask: “Can I ask you a very difficult, personal question?

“You are a cultured, civilised human being, you’re a democratically elected MP, you’re a mother of three as we said, and you now have an AK47 propped up in the corner and you’re said you’re prepared to use it.

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko is fighting for her country (Credit: ITV)

“Can I just ask you about that last bit? Are you really capable as the person as I’ve just described, the person looking down a barrel of a rifle and shooting somebody dead?”

Holding up a gun to the screen, she replied: “The AK47 sits in the other room.

“I have another gun which I carry with me all the time, I sleep with it, I go to the bathroom with it. Do I have a choice? No, I do not have a choice.”

Lesia continues to answer Richard’s question

The MP later added: “I want to live, I want my children to live and I want my nation to live. The best way I can guarantee that is if I also stay alive and safe.

“This is why I have these guns, I don’t even think about the moment when I will have to use them. The only mantra I’ve had is if danger comes, I’ll pull the trigger.”

However, some viewers believed that Richard’s question was “insensitive”.

How did GMB viewers respond?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “What a stupid question Richard… ‘would you use your gun?’ Of course she would you plank wouldn’t you in the same situation? Get this man off @GMB please.”

Another complained: “This was a very insulting and tasteless interview by Richard. The poor woman made to feel even worse by being asked stupid/insensitive questions!!”

A fourth added: “Don’t often have to turn an interview off, but the cold heartless, inhumane way that Richard Madeley has spoken to the brave Ukrainian MP regarding the protection of her family was disgusting. Put yourself in her shoes Madeley?”

Get this man off!

In addition, a fifth said: “She’s hardly a vigilante, Richard. She’s protecting herself, her family and her country @GMB.”

A sixth said: “Ffs Madeley will someone @GMB take his mic away. Appalling interview with Ukrainian MP.”

Another tweeted: “I wish Richard would stop saying this MP is prepared to shoot to kill, she is prepared to shoot to SURVIVE there is a BIG difference.”

“What stupid questions asked by Madeley, what choice has this poor woman got, kill or be killed,” one viewer wrote.

They added: “Waste of an interview. Seriously is Madeley the best you can get? Cannot watch GMB when he is on. Back to the BBC.”

Meanwhile, others cared more about Lesia’s courageous actions.

One commented: “You have my full respect. I hope you’ll never need to raise your gun bit if you do may your aim be straight and true.”

“Brave lady indeed,” a second said, while a third agreed: “A very brave lady. Stay safe.”

