Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has reportedly left the Netflix series following a “disagreement with producers”.

The 31-year-old actor – who plays the dashing Duke of Hastings – announced his shock exit from the period drama earlier this month.

But what is the “real reason” behind his departure?

Regé-Jean Page recently left Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

Why did Regé-Jean Page leave Netflix’s Bridgerton?

Earlier this month, Bridgerton fans were heartbroken to hear the hunky Duke wouldn’t be returning.

When news broke, the role’s original one-season storyline was pointed to as the reason.

However, reports have since suggested Regé declined an offer due to “creative differences”.

He wasn’t happy with what was planned for his character for Season 2

Page Six claims: “Regé is not coming back to Bridgerton because of creative differences with [executive producer] Shonda Rhimes and her team.”

Furthermore, the publication added: “He wasn’t happy with what was planned for his character for Season 2, which would have kept him a player but not the focal point of the show.”

ED! has contacted the actor’s rep for comment.

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dyvenor star in Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

What did the actor say?

Meanwhile, Regé failed to address the “disagreement” as he announced his departure on social media.

At the time, he wrote: “Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing.”

It followed shortly after the series confirmed the devastating news with a message from Lady Whistledown.

Read more: What is Regé-Jean Page doing next? Netflix movie with Ryan Gosling – and James Bond?

The post read: “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

But it appears Regé won’t be off screens for too long.

He’s already secured roles in two high-profile movies, Dungeons & Dragons and The Gray Man.

Read more: Bridgerton season 2 cast: Netflix signs Liar star Shelley Conn and three other names!

Dungeons & Dragons is based on the role-playing game and also stars A-listers Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith.

Meanwhile, reports recently claimed he may take on the role of James Bond.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.