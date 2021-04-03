Bridgerton yesterday announced that Regé-Jean Page is not returning as the Duke of Hastings for season 2.

The devastating news came like a bolt out of the blue and has ruined Easter for – if not the lives of – millions of adoring fans of the Netflix smash-hit drama.

The Bridgerton account announced the news on Twitter (Friday, April 2) with a message from Lady Whistledown.

It read: “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

It was swiftly followed by a brief message from the actor himself, who called his time on the show a privilege.

Regé-Jean Page statement

He wrote: “Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing.”

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

The Duke of Hastings – gone but not gone?!

Shonda Rhimes, showrunner of Bridgerton, then chimed in: “Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge watched all over again. #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever.”

Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge watched all over again. #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever pic.twitter.com/e4fAhuKSku — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 2, 2021

Bridgerton fans devastated

Fans of the show and specifically leading man the Duke of Hastings just can’t make sense of the decision.

One message echoed the thoughts of thousands, declaring the move far too early.

It read: “It’s too early for you to make me want to cry Regé omg. I need time to process this but thank you for to have brought this fascinating character to life! He deeply will be missed.”

A second pointed out the obvious – he IS the most talked-about character and indeed actor from the series.

They raged: “I really do not understand this decision, lmao. He was THE most talked about character on the show. This is really stupid.”

But it seems this has been the plan all along…

Why is Regé-Jean Page not back as the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton season 2?

Apparently the Duke of Hastings was only meant to appear in the first series of the period drama – and this comes from the horse’s mouth.

He told Variety magazine of his early conversations with show runner Shonda Rhimes: “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year.

“[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Well, that’s all rather selfish for your Bridgerton fans, Regé-Jean. But don’t worry about us, you go off and enjoy a stellar career playing James Bond or something.

