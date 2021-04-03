Bridgerton fans are crying into their chocolate eggs this weekend following news that Regé-Jean Page will not be in season 2 as the Duke of Hastings.

But, while, it’s pretty devastating that we’ll not get to perv over Simon in the next series of Bridgerton, let’s keep focused on the silver lining.

Regé-Jean proved such a runaway star of the Netflix series that we’ll see even more of him – small screen, silver screen and stage!

To make us all feel better, he’s a rundown of what the handsome Brit will be starring in next.

What will Regé-Jean Page be in next?

He’s already secured roles in two high-profile movies, Dungeons & Dragons and The Gray Man.

Dungeons & Dragons is based on the role-playing game and also stars A-listers Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith.

The Gray Man is a Netflix spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Billy Bob Thornton and Ana de Armas, to name but a few.

Will Regé-Jean Page be the next James Bond?

Rumours have been circulating for some time that Regé-Jean will step into the shoes – and hopefully trunks – of Daniel Craig, who is retiring from the role after the upcoming No Time to Die.

The actor himself fanned the flames when he shared a meme of himself in the role of Bridgeton’s Simon, captioned: “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred.”

To Bond or not to Bond?

However, he seemed to dismiss the rumours on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“The B-word is something often applied to British actors once they appear in a project that takes off in the pop culture sphere,” he said.

“I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that is one of the more pleasant ones so I can be pleased as far as that goes.

“But I don’t think it’s much more than that,” he added. “I’m very, very glad to have the badge.

“I’m glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it’s a badge.”

However, since news broke that Regé-Jean is not doing Bridgerton season 2, bookies have slashed odds on him taking on the revered part.

