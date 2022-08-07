Jane McDonald apologised after a rickshaw trip on her recent adventure left her feeling more than a little embarrassed.

The 59-year-old former cruise ship singer set sail on the Ganges Voyager as part of her Channel 5 series Cruising With Jane McDonald.

After leaving Kolkata in India, Jane was then seen stopping at her next location of Kalma.

She was then seen preparing a less tourist-y excursion, telling viewers she was about to go on a trip.

And that, it seems, is where she was left a little red-faced.

Jane gets on her ride (Credit: Channel 5)

Red-faced Jane McDonald on her weight

In scenes that aired last month, Jane and the rest of the cruise ship passengers were told they’d be touring a village by rickshaw.

Locals on bicycles pulled the small carts around, while passengers sat in the back.

I’m so sorry, I should have not had that pudding last night.

But when she saw her mode of transport, with a rider waiting for her to board, Jane was concerned.

She said: “I’m so sorry, I should have not had that pudding last night.

Read more: Jane McDonald breaks down in tears as she makes confession about Eddie

“He’s going to have to pedal hard!”

Starting her rickshaw ride, Jane noticed her cyclist was struggling.

In the voiceover, she joked: “Okay, I’ll come clean, it was two puddings last night.”

She said in the show: “Oh dear, I’m too heavy for him.”

Jane’s cyclist got off the bike to pull her up the hill (Credit: Channel 5)

‘He’s having to pull me up the hill!’

Her cyclist decided to get off the bike and pull Jane up the hill, much to star’s shock.

She exclaimed: “He’s having to pull me up the hill!”

Yorkshire lass Jane then joked that she could do with someone who knew how to do CPR.

Of course, Jane has recently lost a lot of weight.

She changed her appearance after starring on TV show Sugar-Free Farm.

What is Jane McDonald’s net worth?

Our Jane is as popular as ever and her net worth reflects just how loved she is by fans.

The down-to-earth star’s net worth is reportedly estimated at about £4.5 million.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

Most of her earnings are from touring and her different television contracts.

Grafter Jane is currently in the middle of her Let The Light In tour, which has been thrilling audiences up and down the country.

Cruising with Jane McDonald is on Sunday (August 7) on Channel 5 at 5.40pm.

So which of Jane’s shows do you like the best? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.